College Football Week 1 Weather Report: Wind in Hawaii Makes for Massive Over/Under Line Movement
Could the weather play a factor in Honolulu on Friday night?
By Reed Wallach
The long weekend of college football continues on Friday night, could we be getting some serious line movement due to the weather?
Severe winds are in store for Honolulu, Hawaii which has shifted the over/under significantly in Rainbow Warriors home opener against Stanford.
Hawaii vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total
Winds Moving Over/Under in Stanford vs. Hawaii
This total has dropped from as high as 61.5 a week ago down to 55.5 with winds as high as 25 miles per hour during the day in Honolulu. While the wind should die down as the game kicks off, it'll still be prevalant throughout the game with winds about 10-20 miles per hour during the entire game.
It's worth mentioning that Hawaii moved the ball at will against Vanderbilt on the road last weekend, averaging nearly seven yards per play while scoring 28 points. However, quarterback Brayden Schager was pushing the ball down the field, which could be hampered with severe winds in the mix.
Also potentially driving the reduced total is the new-look Stanford defense, which is going to have a complete scheme change under first year head coach Troy Taylor. The Cardinal have the third lowest returning production in the nation, per ESPN.com, and may not be up to snuff in Week 1. Taylor's offense was run-first at Sacramento State, but it won't help that the team hasn't officially named a starter yet and the weather won't make it any easier.
Track Reed's bets here!