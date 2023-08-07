Colombia vs. Jamaica prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Round of 16
The Round of 16 in the Women's World Cup will wrap up in the early hours of Tuesday morning for those of us following along in the United States.
The first of the two final games will feature a showdown between Colombia and Jamaica.
Colombia enters the Knockout Stage as the winner of Group H in a massive upset against Germany, who failed to get past the Group Stage. Meanwhile, Jamaica squared into the Round of 16 by finishing second in Group F behind France.
Let's take a look at the odds for the match and then I'll break down my best bet.
Colombia vs. Jamaica odds and total
Colombia vs. Jamaica prediction and pick
The numbers indicate Jamaica is the worst team to advance to the Round of 16. If you look at the metric called "expected goals", Jamaica ranks 28th amongst all 32 teams in expected goal differential so far this tournament at -1.06.
They've been able to capitalize on their opportunities while getting fantastic goaltending from Rebecca Spencer, who has yet to concede a goal in competition.
But, that strong goaltending play can only last for so long when you're getting outplayed by a significant margin in every game.
Colombia has had the much better metrics, ranking 16th in expected goal differential at +0.09. They've also been able to create plenty of offense, averaging 1.33 goals per game.
They may only need to pop one to go on and win this match and advance to the Quarterfinals. For that reason, I'll back Colombia on the moneyline in this one.
