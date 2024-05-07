Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are set to square off in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.
The Avalanche are fully rested after dispatching the Winnipeg Jets in five games. In contrast, the Dallas Stars are coming off a gruelling seven-game series against the Vegas Golden Knights, which wrapped up on Sunday night.
Both of these teams are genuine cup contenders, and this has the makings of a long, fun series, but let’s focus on game one tonight, where the Avalanche have a significant advantage in rest.
Here is our full betting preview for game 1 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars:
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Game 1 Odds, Puckline, Total
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Betting Trends
- The Avalanche are 4-1 in their last five games against the Stars.
- The Avalanche are 5-2 in their previous seven games played in Dallas.
- The total has gone over in five of the last six head-to-head matchups.
- The Avalanche are 15-4 in their previous 19 games against a Central Division opponent.
- The total has gone over in six straight Avalanche games played on the road.
- The total gas has gone over in 10 the last 12 games the Avalanche have played.
- The total has gone over in 12 of the previous 14 games the Avalanche have played against a Western Conference opponent.
- The under has hit in five of the last six games the Stars have played.
- The under has hit nine of the previous 10 games the Stars have played at home.
- The under has hit in 12 of the last 15 games the Stars have played against a Western Conference opponent.
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Game 1 How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 7
- Puck Drop: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch: ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS
- Series Record: 0-0
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Key Players To Watch
Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon: MacKinnon had nine points in the five-game series against the Winnipeg Jets and had multi-point performances in three straight games to end the series. MacKinnon has been very effective against the Stars recently, having multi-point games in four of his last five head-to-head games against the Stars. I expect him to have a big game tonight to open the series.
Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson: Robertson came out first to start the series against the Vegas Golden Knights, having four points in the first three games. But in the last three games, he only scored one point. Robertson will need to be much better in the series going against the NHL’s best offence. Robertson has points in eight of his last 11 games against the Avalanche and has 13 points in those 11 games.
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Prediction and Pick
The Avalanche won this season's series 3-1, with Dallas only winning one matchup in April after both teams had clinched playoff spots. The Avalanche outscored the Stars 25-14 for an average of 9.25 goals scored per game.
Looking back even further, the Avalanche have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, five of the last six have gone over, and three of the previous three games in Dallas went over the total.
Despite having an excellent round one, Stars goalie Jake Oettinger in the past, he has a 4.00 goals against average in his last five starts against the Avalanche and has below a .900 save percentage in three straight starts in this head-to-head match-up.
We see a fresh Avalanche team come out flying against this Stars team, which has only had one day to rest following their Game 7 win. There is a good chance we could get a sluggish effort from the Stars early, which the Avalanche will take advantage of as they often have against this team, scoring four or more goals in five straight games against this team.
Pick: Avalanche Team Total Over 3.5 (+140)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.