Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview, Prediction and Best Bet for Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets
If you had looked at the final score between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the NHL Playoffs without knowing what sport you were looking at, you would have probably assumed it was a high-scoring baseball game, not playoff hockey.
The Jets came away with a 7-6 win over the Avalanche on home ice in Game 1. Despite having played a bunch of high-scoring games against one another this season, it is hard to think these two will play another high-flying match like this, as neither team could have been happy with how they played defensively.
Here is our full betting preview for for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs between the Avalanche and Jets:
Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets Odds, Puckline, Total
Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets Betting Trends
- The Avalanche have gone over the total in seven of their last eight games.
- The total has gone over in four of the last five Avalanche games.
- The Avalanche are 1-4 in their last five road games against the Jets.
- The Avalanche have gone over nine of their last 10 games against a Western Conference opponent.
- The Jets are on a nine-game win streak.
- The total has gone over in five straight Jets games at home.
- The total has gone over in five of the last six Jets games.
- The total has gone over nine of the last 13 games between these two teams.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 23
- Puck Drop: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
- How to Watch: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, ALT
- Series Score: 1-0 Winnipeg Jets
Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets Key Players to Watch
Colorado Avalanche
Alexandar Georgiev: Georgiev struggled in game one, letting in seven goals on 23 shots, and has struggled recently, allowing four or more goals in four of his last five starts. The Avalanche need Georgiev to find some consistency, as the Jets have the Vezina trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in their net. In all likelihood, he will not give up six goals in a game again this series.
Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor: Connor is on a nine-game point streak and has two or more points in three straight games. In game one of the series, Connor put two pucks in the back of the net and recorded three total points. He now has three straight multi-point games against the Avalanche and will have to continue to play well to keep up with Nathan Mackinnon and the Avalanche offence.
Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Prediction and Pick
The Jets have now won four straight games against the Avalanche. Outside of game one, the Jets held the Avalanche to two goals or less in the three prior games while scoring four or more goals in all of these games.
You would like to call the Avalanche's allowing seven goals on 23 shots an anomaly, but in their two previous matchups, the Jets scored six or more goals on the Avalanche on 26 or fewer shots. In addition, the Avalanche have allowed seven goals three times in their last six games and four or more in seven of their last ten games.
Before Game 1 of this series, the Jets had gone 10 straight games allowing three goals or less and throughout the regular season, the Jets allowed the fewest goals per game at five-on-five.
Even though the Jets are one of the more structured defensive teams in the NHL, their defensive success must be primarily attributed to Connor Hellebuyck, who led the NHL in goals saved above expected (via NaturalStatTrick).
It is probably best to expect both of these teams to bounce back defensively, but only one of these teams has Hellebuyck in its net. This Avalanche team is completely different on their home ice, and the Jets know they need to win this second game on home ice to maintain their home-ice advantage in this series.
Best Bet: Winnipeg Jets Moneyline (+100)
