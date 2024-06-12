Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction, Odds and Starting Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins will be closing out a three-game series tonight in Minnesota at Target Field. These two have split the first two games of this series. We will see the Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez go toe-to-toe with Rockies lefty Austin Gomber tonight.
Despite a win last night, the Colorado Rockies are still struggling to reach 25 wins and are conceding the second most runs on the road in the MLB, averaging 5.71 per game. After a disappointing loss to a lower-ranked team, I expect the Twins' offence to bounce back in a big way.
Here is our full betting preview our betting preview for game three between the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins
Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Total, Run Line
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-102)
- Twins -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +195
- Twins: -238
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Trends
- The total has gone under in six of the Rockies' last nine games on the road.
- The Rockies are 3-7 in their 10 games in June.
- The Twins are 2-6 in their previous eight games.
- The total has gone over in four of the last six games between the Rockies and Twins.
Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins: How To Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 12
- First Pitch: 1:10 PM EST
- Venue: Target Field, Minnesota
- How to Watch: Bally Sports North, MLB Network
- Rockies Record: 24-43 | Twins Record: 35-32
Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Starting Pitchers
Colorado Rockies - Austin Gomber
Gomber has been shockingly good this season; he has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP and is on pace to set a career-best in both metrics.
However, diving deeper into the numbers, you will see that Gomber has an expected ERA of 4.47 and ranks below the league average in expected batting average and whiff%, chase% and barrel%. While Gomber has had a great start to the year, he is due for some regression, which we may have seen in his last start as he gave up two home runs and four total runs in 4.2 innings against the Diamondbacks.
Minnesota Twins - Pablo Lopez
On the surface, Lopez's numbers are horrendous—he has a 5.45 ERA. But again, diving a little deeper will show you that he has not been that bad. Lopez has an expected ERA of 3.19 and an expected batting average of .221, which ranks among the top 25% of pitchers.
Lopez's numbers have been skewed by a handful of terribly bad starts. Outside of that, Lopez has allowed one run or less in six of his 13 starts this season. I would expect a good start from him here against a weak Rockies lineup.
Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Pick & Prediction
On the year, the Rockies allow the most runs per game of any team in the MLB at 5.23. You think that is slightly skewed because they play half their games at Coors Field, but they allow more runs per game at 5.26 than on their home field.
Over the last 10 games, the Rockies have allowed five or more runs, six of their previous 10 games. They have the worst bullpen in the MLB by a wide margin, and the Twins will be able to get to the Rockies starter, Auston Gomber.
Although the Twins have been struggling against left-handed pitching over the last month, they have the sixth-best hard-hit percentage in the MLB over that stretch. They should play well tonight at Target Field, which will have hitter-friendly conditions.
The Twins are scoring 6.67 runs per game over their last three games and have scored five or more runs in four of their previous seven games. After dropping one on their home field to one of the worst teams in baseball, I expect a bounce-back tonight.
Pick: Minnesota Twins Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.