Colorado State Rams Win Total Prediction in 2024 (Rams Are Undervalued)
The Colorado State Rams are entering the third season of the Jay Norvell era and patience in Fort Collins is running thin. After four straight winning seasons as the head coach of Nevada prior to joining Colorado State, Norvell has posted consecutive losing seasons, making this season a make or break situation for Norvell and the Rams.
Colorado State Rams Win Total
- OVER 6.5 Wins (+104)
- UNDER 6.5 Wins (-128)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Colorado State Rams Offensive Analysis
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for over 3,400 yards for the Mountain West’s top passing attack, yet the Rams averaged only 26.1 points per game, the fifth fewest in the Mountain West, and turnovers were the reason. Fowler-Nicolosi threw 16 interceptions, and if the Rams are to turn the corner, the turnovers need to be reduced.
Tory Horton returns as the team’s leading receiver after posting over 1,100 yards to go with eight touchdowns. Joining Horton on the outside is returning senior Dylan Goffney and incoming transfer Donovan Ollie (Cincinnati). Both are expected to thrive in this pass friendly offense.
The Rams’ running game needs to improve after averaging only 3.3 yards per carry last season. Justin Marshall will be the top option in a crowded backfield after erupting for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the final three games of the season.
The backs will be running behind an offensive line that returns three starters; center Jacob Gardner is the best of the bunch, and transfer Alex Foster (Utah Tech) is expected to make an impact at the guard position.
Colorado State Rams Defensive Analysis
The Rams return six starters on defense and the strength of this defense is the secondary. Making up the safety duo is Jack Howell, a potential All-American that led the team with 114 tackles and fellow senior Henry Blackburn led the Rams with three interceptions.
Senior linebacker Chase Wilson is the captain of the defense and he will have a group of young linebackers playing alongside him, with sophomore Buom Jock poised to have a breakout season.
The defensive line was the weakest link of the defense in 2023. The Rams struggled to stop the run, which was a big reason why they allowed 29.6 points per game. Replacing edge rusher Mohamed Kamara (NFL) will be difficult, but Nuer Gatkuoth is a name that is buzzing on campus, and Cam Bariteau and James Mitchell will both see significant playing time.
Colorado State Rams Season Preview and Outlook
The Rams will begin their season with five consecutive non-conference games. The opening game with Texas is likely a loss but a good showing would be a great sign of things to come this season. The marquee matchup is the home game against Colorado, which in my opinion is a very winnable game, and the road trip to Oregon State will be difficult, but having an extra week to prepare for it will help.
The conference schedule is also very favorable for the Rams. The road trips to Air Force and Fresno State are the most difficult on the slate, but they get to play Wyoming at home, while San Jose State, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah State are all expected to finish near the bottom of the Mountain West.
Overall I think the talent for the Rams is there to have a very good season. I don’t think they are going to compete for a Mountain West title, but as long as they avoid unnecessary losses to their inferior opponents and the seniors take control of the defense, this team will go well over their win total.
Prediction: Colorado State Rams OVER 6.5 Wins (+104)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.