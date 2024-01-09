Colorado State vs. Boise State: Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 9 (Bet the Broncos)
Colorado State is coming off a loss to being Mountain West play. Will the Rams bounce back or will Boise State pull off the upset?
Boise State will try to play spoiler when it hosts No. 17 Colorado State on Tuesday night in its conference home opener.
After a 3-3 start, Boise State has won seven of its last eight games, including a road win to begin Mountain West play.
Colorado State had its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 77-72 road loss to Utah State. The five-point hiccup dropped the Rams four spots in the latest AP Poll to the No. 17 spot.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Colorado State vs. Boise State odds, spread and total
Colorado State vs. Boise State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: ExtraMileArena
- Colorado State record: 13-2 (1-1 Mountain West)
- Boise State record: 10-4 (1-0 Mountain West)
Colorado State vs. Boise State injury report
Colorado State injury report
- No injuries to report
Boise State injury report
- No injuries to report
Colorado State vs. Boise State key players to watch
Colorado State
Isaiah Stevens: Stevens is the all-time assists leader in Colorado State history and a big reason the Rams have gone from a sub.500 team last year (15-18) to a ranked team this season. While he dishes out 7.4 assists per night, Stevens is a lethal scorer, as well, leading the Rams at 17.6 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the perimeter.
Nique Clifford: One of the impact transfers for Colorado State this season, Clifford, a guard, is Colorado’s leading rebounder (6.2) while averaging 13.4 points per game. Senior Joel Scott, a 6-foot-7 forward, was the NCAA’s Division II National Player of the Year last season at Black Hills State. He’s Colorado State’s fourth-leading scorer (11.7) and grabs 5.7 rebounds a night.
Boise State
O’Mar Stanley: On Dec. 6, Stanley was averaging 9.2 points per game after being held without a field goal in a win over North Texas. Since then, Stanley has found his groove as a scorer, averaging 17.6 per game over the last six contests. The junior forward has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games, including a season-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting (along with 11 rebounds) in Boise State’s 78-69 win over San Jose State.
Colorado State vs. Boise State prediction and pick
Boise State is used to tough opponents, ranking 43rd in adjusted strength of schedule, according to KenPom.
The Broncos know their defense has to turn in an all-out effort Tuesday night against the ranked Rams. In its Mountain West opener on Friday, Boise State pulled out a 78-69 road win over San Jose State behind a defense that didn’t allow a field goal for the final five minutes of regulation.
Boise State ranks 45th in the nation in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and faces a high-powered Colorado State offense that ranks 12th in efficiency. Boise State is great at limiting second-chance opportunities (12th in the country) and Colorado State is not great at crashing the offensive glass (331st in the country). Look for Boise State’s tight defense to force one-and-done possessions. On the offensive end, Boise State has scored 80-plus points in four of its previous five home games.
Boise State is no stranger to defending home court against one of the nation’s top teams. Last season, Boise State defeated eventual national runner-up San Diego State, 66-60. Back the Broncos at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.