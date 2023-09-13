Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
How to bet this in-state matchup with the Buffs final tune up ahead of PAC-12 play
By Reed Wallach
Colorado remains the talk of college football, can the team back it up now expected to blow out an opponent after knocking off two Power Five foes?
The Buffaloes welcome Colorado State to Boulder for its final non-conference matchup ahead of PAC-12 play in Week 4. How should we handicap the Buffaloes, who have played at a frenetic pace on offense, and made enough timely plays to stay undefeated on defense.
You can read more on our Colorado breakdown earlier this week, but lets set the stage for Week 3 action.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Colorado is 2-0 against the spread (ATS) this season, going OVER once and UNDER once
- Colorado State didn't cover in its only game this season
- Colorado State went OVER in its opener against Washington State
- Colorado State is 6-7 ATS under Jay Norvell
- Colorado State went UNDER in 10 of 11 games last season
Colorado State vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Colorado State Record: 0-1
- Colorado Record: 2-0
Colorado State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi: Fowler-Nicolosi came in relief for incumbent starter Clay Millen in Week 1 and helped the Rams put up a respectable 24 points, more than any point total the team scored all of last season. The redshirt freshman passed for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Rams try to implement a pass-first approach in Norvell's second season.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders has been incredible thus far, anchoring the new-look Buffaloes offense to top 40 marks in both EPA/Play and success rate. Sanders has put up video game-like numbers, completing more than 77% of his passes for 903 yards with six touchdowns through two games.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Colorado's pace is frenetic under new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, running plays at a top 10 rate on a per minute basis. It's only one data point, but Colorado State appears to be a willing customer to play in an up-tempo game, given the team played from a negative game script and ran its offense at a similar tempo of about 2.7 plays per minute.
Colorado State will come in off of an early bye week that gives the Rams some extra prep for the Buffs new-look roster. While Colorado State dug itself a 29-3 deficit in the second half, the team pressed in the second half to finish with a score line of 50-24.
The Rams were pushing the ball down the field often in this one, averaging over seven yards per drop back, and not afraid to play with tempo. As a three touchdown-plus underdog, a similar game script may be in store in this one.
Given the Buffaloes have Oregon on deck, we can see the depth of the roster tested, especially on defense, and Colorado State do the necessary scoring to get over this total. Further, I believe head coach Deion Sanders will be interested in padding his son Shedeur's stat line with some garbage time touchdowns to keep his name in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
I think both teams can hit explosives in this one with a ton of plays, making me bullish that this game can get over the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
