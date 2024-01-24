Colorado State vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 24 (Back the Wolf Pack)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Colorado State-Nevada.
Struggles in conference play have dropped both Colorado State and Nevada to the middle of the pack in the Mountain West. The two 15-win teams will battle out in Reno Wednesday night, but will Nevada continue its home dominance?
The Wolf Pack have lost three straight games, including both of his road conference tilts last week against San Diego State (71-59) and Wyoming (98-93).
Colorado State had similar road woes a few weeks ago with a pair of away losses, but was able to right the ship at home against Air Force and UNLV.
Here is the betting preview for Wednesday’s conference clash and a best bet.
Colorado State vs. Nevada odds, spread and total
Colorado State vs. Nevada betting trends
- Colorado State is 9-7 ATS this season
- Nevada is 11-7 ATS this season
- Colorado State is 1-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Nevada is 9-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 8-8 in Colorado State games this season
- The OVER is 7-11 in Nevada games this season
Colorado State vs. Nevada how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Colorado State record: 15-3 (3-2 Mountain West)
- Nevada record: 15-4 (2-3 Mountain West)
Colorado State vs. Nevada key players to watch
Colorado State
Nique Clifford: Colorado State’s perimeter-oriented offense features a plethora of talented players in its undersized rotation, especially in the backcourt. Clifford, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Colorado, is averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game and is the Rams’ leading rebounder at 6.3 boards per night. Clifford is shooting 60.3% from the field this season, which ranks third in the Mountain West and first among guards. Teammate Isaiah Stevens is second in that category at 51.2%.
Nevada
K.J. Hymes: With Nevada’s size advantage in this matchup, Hymes needs to have a big night. The 6-foot-10 center is averaging just 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game and has struggled staying on the floor. In Nevada’s two-game losing streak, he fouled out of both contests and was held to just a combined 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 9 rebounds.
Colorado State vs. Nevada prediction and pick
Colorado State has the No. 4 offense in effective field goal percentage, according to KenPom with the No. 5 shooting rank from inside the arc. Nevada’s defense is ranked No. 48 in efficiency and is bound to bounce back from its road woes, where it allowed Wyoming to shoot 13-of-23 from beyond the arc and sent San Diego State to the free-throw line 34 times.
Down low, Nevada should be able to exploit Colorado State’s size. The Rams rank No. 291 in average height and Nevada is No. 54. Wolf Pack sophomore forward Nick Davidson (6-foot-9) is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and is coming off a 19-point outing against Wyoming, where he shot 7-of-12 from the field.
While the size advantage is the main matchup to watch, Nevada still has the guards to compete on the perimeter with Colorado State. Senior guard Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.1 points per game and is shooting over 37% from beyond the arc. He gets a matchup against a Colorado State defense that ranks No. 234 in defending 3-point shots.
Nevada is 9-1 at home this season and a return to Lawlor Events Center is exactly what this team needs to get back on track. Colorado State hasn’t covered in four games and Nevada has been profitable to backers when favored (9-6-1). Lay the short number with the Wolf Pack.
