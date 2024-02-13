Colorado State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Bet THIS Team Total)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Colorado State vs. San Diego State on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
By Reed Wallach
Two Mountain West foes meet for the second time this season in San Diego when Colorado State travels to face the San Diego State Aztecs.
Led by Jaedon LeDee, the Aztecs seem primed to make another NCAA Tournament run, but can it further its standing in the Mountain West standings by getting the better of Colorado State at home after the team lost on the road a few weeks back?
The Rams have struggled away from Fort Collins this season and now have a sturdy SDSU lineup to deal with that hit 10 3-pointers in the loss at Colorado State on Jan. 30.
How should we handicap this matchup? Here's our best bet:
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total
San Diego State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Colorado State is 13-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- San Diego State is 10-13 ATS this season
- Colorado State is 1-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Colorado State has gone UNDER in all three games as an underdog
Colorado State vs. San Diego State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Colorado State Record: 19-5
- San Diego State Record: 18-6
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Isaiah Stevens: Stevens is the engine behind the Colorado State offense and it was on display against San Diego State, pouring in 20 points and six assists. Stevens is a great ball-handler who does a great job of setting up his teammates, ranking top five in the country in assist rate while draining 43% of his 3s.
San Diego State
Jaedon LeDee: The Aztecs big man has been a terror for team's deal with. He is averaging 20 points and nearly nine rebounds while shooting almost 55% from the floor. He is also an elite defender in the SDSU drop coverage which will be impactful against Stevens.
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Prediction and Pick
San Diego State went down 14 through the first 10 minutes on the road and while making it competitive in the second half, the team couldn't hold up on the road in front of the Rams crowd.
I expect a different result in San Diego on Tuesday night as the Aztecs will likely be far more careful with the ball after turning it over 15 times in the first matchup. San Diego State scored plenty in the first game, posting 71 points while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. However, the team was plagued by turnovers in the loss.
Now, I expect SDSU to bounce back and play a cleaner game. I also think the team can find better success from in close.
The Aztecs offensive scheme works nicely in the mid-range, 32nd in mid-range frequency according to ShotQuality. Colorado State allows plenty of middies, 29th in the country, and is 258th in mid-range points per possession. I think this is where SDSU cashes in and gets some better variance after shooting just 45% from 2-point range in the first meeting.
Instead of taking the Aztecs on the point spread, I'm going to take them to clear its respective team total. I don't want to count on the team to cover by a few buckets, but I'm confident the offense can have a better than expected performance on Tuesday.
