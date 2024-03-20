Colorado State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament First Round (Back the Underdog Rams)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Colorado State-Texas.
Colorado State put on a stellar display on both sides of the ball in its 67-42 First Four victory over Virginia on Tuesday night. The Rams shot over 55% from the field and held Virginia to just 25% shooting in a runaway win to advance to the 64-team field.
Colorado State was once as high as No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll and will look to find that groove in the first round against No. 7 Texas. The Longhorns went one-and-done in the Big 12 Tournament, losing to Kansas State in a tight one. They’ll try to bounce back as a small favorite when the first round tips off in Charlotte. Here’s the betting breakdown of the 7-10 matchup with a best bet.
Colorado State vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado State vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Colorado State is 17-16 ATS this season
- Texas is 12-20 ATS this season
- Colorado State is 3-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Texas is 7-14 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-20 in Colorado State games this season
- The OVER is 20-12 in Texas games this season
Colorado State vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 21
- Game time: 6:50 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to watch (TV): TNT
Colorado State vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Joel Scott: A force all season as one of four double-digit scorers in the Rams’ lineup, Scott poured in 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting in Tuesday’s win over Virginia. He added 11 rebounds for just his second double-double of the season. Scott averages 13.2 points per game and is shooting 56.8% from the field.
Texas
Max Abmas: One of the top scorers in the Big 12, Abmas averages a team-high 17.1 points per game and leads the Longhorns in assists (4.3). After a three-game February stretch where he combined for just 20 points, Abmas averaged 20.6 points over the last five contests.
Colorado State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Both teams have been sup-par in this spot with Colorado State 3-5 ATS as an underdog and Texas covering just 33.3% of the time (7-14) as a favorite. Who comes out on top? While Tuesday’s First Four was a defensive-minded win for Colorado State, the Rams will have a tougher matchup against the Longhorns, which are No. 19 in KenPom in offensive efficiency.
Is Colorado State’s defense up for the tall task? The Rams are No. 82 in effective field goal percentage and have solid defensive shooting metrics across the board. The difference on both sides of the ball is in the paint.
Colorado State’s offense is one of the most efficient in the nation. The Rams are No. 30 in effective field goal percentage, anchored by three players - Scott, Nique Clifford and Patrick Cartier - who are shooting over 52% from the field on the year. The Rams are the No. 9 two-point shooting team in the nation and face a Texas defense that was 10th in the Big 12 in opposing field goal percentage. Three-point shooting isn’t the Rams’ strength, but they can have success against a Texas defense that was 13th in the conference against triples (35%).
A team from the First Four has won a Round of 64 games in 11 of the past 12 NCAA Tournaments. With an efficient offense (No. 40) and defense (No. 30), Colorado State can be that team this year. Take the points with the Rams.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.