Colorado State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Target OVER)
By Reed Wallach
Colorado State nearly stunned New Mexico on the road on Wednesday night, and now stay on the road to face UNLV, who has been a difficult team for many Mountain West teams to handle.
While the Rebels are a streaky bunch, the team has risen to the occasion at times, including taking Colorado State to the wire in the first meeting, a three point loss in Fort Collins. The two will meet again on Saturday night in hopes of getting over the hump.
How should we bet this projected coin flip? I got you covered below with out full betting preview:
Colorado State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
UNLV vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Colorado State is 15-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UNLV is 15-9 ATS this season
- Colorado State has gone UNDER in 15 of 25 games this season
- Colorado State has gone UNDER in all five games as an underdog
Colorado State vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Colorado State Record: 20-7
- UNLV Record: 15-10
Colorado State vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Isaiah Stevens: Stevens leads the country in assist rate and is a deadeye shooter, hitting 45% of his three's this season. Colorado State will look to return to the NCAA Tournament behind its lead guard, who is averaging 16 points and seven assists.
UNLV
Dedan Thomas: The freshman has been impressive in a lead guard role, averaging 12 points and nearly six assists while hitting 38% of his three-point shots. Will he be up to the task to check one of the best guards in the country?
Colorado State vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
The first meeting was a highly competitive matchup in Fort Collins as the Rams rallied to win at home, 78-75, going over the total of 144.
I believe this total can go over yet again with UNLV's ability to score inside against a stout Colorado State defense. Colorado State funnels teams inside the arc, but do a good job at defending the rim, allowing a top 50 field goal percentage around the rim. However, UNLV is an elite team at scoring in close, top 50 in field goal percentage at the cup around big man Kalib Boone.
Meanwhile, I believe Stevens and the Rams offense can hum on offense against this UNLV defense that has been prone to racking up fouls and is a bit vulnerable on the inside. Despite having a strong big man in Boone, the team is outside the top 100 in field goal percentage allowed in close and has the third highest opponent free throw rate in Mountain West play.
Both offenses shot about 50% in the first meeting, with a handful of free throws to help this game go over. I believe that can be replicated on Saturday night. I'll take the over again.
