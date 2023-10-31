Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
How to bet Friday night Mountain West action
By Reed Wallach
Wyoming is off a disheartening loss to Boise State last week but has a quick turnaround with a Friday night home matchup against Colorado State.
Both of these teams are out of the conference title race but would love to secure bowl eligibility by pushing closer to six wins. Wyoming can grab that fateful sixth win on Friday as considerable home favorites, but could Colorado State stand in the way?
Here's what you need to know for this Friday night matchup out west with our betting preview.
Further, you can secure bonus bets and more products by signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook with the link below. If you do so, and bet $5, you will get $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY and 3 months of NBA League Pass FREE! All you have to do is opt-in below!
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread and Total
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Wyoming hasn't covered as a favorite this season
- Colorado State is 4-4 against the spread (ATS) this season)
- Colorado State has gone OVER in five of eight games
Colorado State vs. Wyoming How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Colorado State Record: 3-5
- Wyoming Record: 5-3
Betting deep dive: How to bet Alabama-LSU and Georgia-Missouri
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi: Fowler-Nicolosi entered the Rams' first game and has taken the job completely, leading Jay Norvell's air raid offense to a top-50 mark in EPA/Pass. The Rams pass at a top-10 rate and will look to challenge Wyoming's stout defense that way.
Wyoming
Harrison Waylee: Waylee has been a lightning rod for the Cowboys this season. The Northern Illinois transfer averages nearly seven yards per carry but was bottled up against a sturdy Boise State rush defense last week, rushing for only 18 yards on 10 carries. Can he bounce back against a far worse rush defense?
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction and Pick
The name to monitor in this one is Tory Horton, who left last week's game after reaggravating a leg injury last week against Air Force. Horton's impact can't be understated, he has 65 catches on the year for 746, nearly 20 catches and 200 yards more than the next leading target. If Horton's out, the pass-happy Rams are severely limited.
Meanwhile, Wyoming is typically a great underdog bet but has struggled to win with margin due to its limited offense. The team is built around the run, ranking top half of the country while looking to avoid negative plays or turnovers. The team is fourth in the country in tackles for loss allowed (32) and has turned the ball over only six times this season.
The Colorado State defensive line has been great at getting in the backfield, 16th in TFLs, but is 98th in success rate. If the team can't get pressure, the team can struggle to get off the field, 91st on the year in yards per play allowed.
However, Wyoming's preference is to play slow and grind games to a halt. The team is bottom 15 in plays per minute and would prefer to play a low-scoring affair. If Horton can't go on a short week, that would severely limit the Rams' offense and make this under an even stronger play.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!