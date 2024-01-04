Colorado vs. Arizona Prediction and Odds for Thursday, Jan. 4 (Target Total)
By Reed Wallach
Arizona was stunned on New Year's Eve, losing by 18 at Stanford while allowing 100 points.
However, the highly-ranked Wildcats can get back on track against a formidable opponent in Colorado. The Buffaloes are winners of six straight and play at a fast pace like Arizona, setting up for a high-scoring affair. Can the Buffs avoid being on the wrong end of a double-digit loss like oddsmakers are indicating?
Here's my full betting preview and best bet for this PAC-12 showdown:
Colorado vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Colorado is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games
- Colorado is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. Arizona
- Colorado is 1-8 straight up its last nine road games
- Colorado is 0-11 straight up in its last 11 road games vs. Arizona
- Arizona is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games
- Arizona is 6-0 ATS in its last six home games
Colorado vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:30 pm et
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Colorado Buffaloes Record: 11-2
- Arizona Wildcats Record: 10-3
Colorado vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Colorado
KJ Simpson: The Buffs guard has been outstanding all season, posting an impressive stat line of 21 points and over four rebounds and assists while shooting over 56% from the field and 47% from three. He will face an Arizona defense that is elite on the interior but has been gashed from beyond the arc.
Arizona
Caleb Love: The North Carolina transfer will check Simpson. While less efficient than Simpson, Love is one of the most potent scorers in the nation, averaging 17 points per game. Colorado doesn't generate a ton of turnovers, so Love may be able to operate pretty freely in this one.
Colorado vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
It's tough not to target the over in this one between these two teams. Colorado is inside the top 100 in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, and will match up against Arizona, who is fourth.
Both offenses are inside the top 30 which I believe will dictate the terms of this game instead of the two top 30 defenses. Each team's defensive efficiency marks are buoyed by elite rebounding, but the teams are susceptible to getting into track meets and high-scoring affairs.
Both teams are outside the top 100 in effective field goal percentage allowed while Colorado is 10th on offense in that same metric and the Wildcats aren't far behind, 33rd in the nation.
The Wildcats are laying double digits, and the team may be in line for a strong bounce-back performance after a lackluster effort on New Year's Eve, but Colorado's offense has been humming all season with Simpson at the controls not to take the over here with plenty of possessions on tap.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!