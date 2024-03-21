Colorado vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament First Round
Colorado separated from Boise State in the final minutes of Wednesday night's First Four matchup and as a result, have earned the opportunity to take on the Florida Gators in a 10 vs 7 Round of 64 showdown.
The Buffs caught fire at the end of the year, winning eight straight games before eventually falling to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. Can they keep their momentum going into the Round of 32? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Colorado vs. Florida odds, spread, and total for Round of 64
Colorado vs. Florida betting trends
- Colorado is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Colorado's last five games
- Colorado is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 games
- Colorado is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games when set as the underdog
- Florida is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 7-1 in Florida's last eight games
Colorado vs. Florida how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 22
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Colorado Record: 25-10
- Florida Record: 24-11
Colorado vs. Florida key players to watch
Colorado
KJ Simpson: Colorado's guard, KJ Simpson, put up 19 points in the First Four game against Boise State, but he had a rough game with his shooting, scoring on just 6-of-18 shots from the field. For the Buffs to take down Florida, they need Simpson to be more sharp with his shooting while keeping up his rebounding. He grabbed 11 boards against the Broncos.
Florida
Tyrese Samuek: With Micah Handlogten going down with a leg injury in the SEC Tournament, the Gators need Tyrese Samuel to step up in a big way in the interior of this Gators defense. Florida will score points so it comes down to whether or not the Gators can defend the paint with Handlegoten out.
Colorado vs. Florida prediction and pick
The injury to Micah Handlogten may be too much for the Gators to overcome. The Buffaloes like the attack in the interior of their opponents, ranking 40th in the country in two-point shot rate. Florida was already outside the top 100 in opponent two-point field goal percentage, but now with their center sidelined, they'll be in extra deep trouble against the Buffs.
Colorado may also be one of the most underrated shooting teams in the county, ranking 20th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 26th in offensive efficiency.
I think the Buffs are going be too much for the Gators to handle in this Round of 64 showdown.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!