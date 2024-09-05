Colorado vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Trends, and Key Players in Week 2 of College Football
By Cody Pestino
The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in primetime on Saturday night in a classic college football rivalry that dates back to 1898. Nebraska leads the all-time series with a 49-21-2 record. Both teams enter the matchup coming off Week 1 victories and will look to build on that momentum.
Colorado vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Colorado +7.5 (-115)
- Nebraska -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline:
- Colorado +215
- Nebraska -265
Total:
- 59 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Colorado vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Colorado has won 3 straight against Nebraska.
- Colorado is 2-15 straight up in their last 17 road games.
- Nebraska is 1-6 Against the spread in their last 7 September games.
- The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado's last 8 September games.
- The total has gone OVER in 6 of the last 8 games in this matchup.
Colorado vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sep. 7
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
Colorado vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Colorado Buffaloes
Travis Hunter: Hunter recorded 7 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Buffaloes' season opener last week. With Colorado struggling in the run game, Hunter must keep making big plays and continue carrying the offense.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska's Running Backs: Nebraska’s committee backfield of Dante Dowdell, Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr., and Emmett Johnson ran efficiently in Week 1, combining for 200 yards at an average of 6.6 yards per carry. If the backfield can maintain that level of efficiency, it will help open up the passing game for freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Colorado vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Both teams in this matchup feature quarterbacks with elite skill sets and a fearless approach to taking deep shots. Offensively-minded coaches on both sides prioritize a fast pace, keeping defenses on their heels. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders threw for 445 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola passed for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns in their respective openers. This sets the stage for one of the best quarterback showdowns of the season.
Defensively, neither team is elite, as both are still integrating new transfers and building chemistry. The total has gone over in six of the last eight meetings, and that trend is likely to continue in a shootout in Lincoln on Saturday night.
Pick: OVER 59 (-108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.