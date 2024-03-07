Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, March 7 (Lay the Points with the Ducks)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Colorado-Oregon.
Conference tournament seeding is on the line at Matthew Knight Arena Thursday night as the Colorado Buffaloes and Oregon Ducks, two teams tied for third in the Pac-12, square off. Colorado has reeled off four consecutive wins, taking the last three by double figures.
Oregon avoided an upset against Oregon State last week, but then got blasted by No. 6 Arizona on the road. Can Oregon bounce back on its home floor? Here’s the betting preview for the Pac-12 clash with a best bet.
Colorado vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Colorado is 13-16 ATS this season
- Oregon is 14-15 ATS this season
- Colorado is 1-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- Oregon is 9-12 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-11 in Colorado games this season
- The OVER is 17-12 in Oregon games this season
Colorado vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 7
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Colorado record: 20-9 (11-7 Pac-12)
- Oregon record: 19-10 (11-7 Pac-12)
Colorado vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Colorado
KJ Simpson: Simpson is second in the Pac-12 in scoring this season, putting up 19.9 points per game. After being held to just 4 points in a road loss to UCLA Feb. 15, Simpson has scored 22-plus points in four consecutive games, including a 30-point performance in an overtime win over USC. He’s coming off a 22-point, 7-assist, 4-rebound performance in the Buffaloes’ 81-71 win over Stanford on Sunday.
Oregon
Jermaine Couisnard: The senior guard’s career night was enough to lead Oregon in a loss to Arizona Saturday. Couisnard scored 39 points on 14-of-24, sinking four 3-pointers. He’s now scored 16 or more points in three consecutive contests and has dished out three or more assists in five straight.
Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Does Oregon bounce back? The Ducks have been great at doing just that all season long, going 7-2 straight up following a loss, with one of those defeats coming to then-No. 17 Alabama. Oregon is 6-3 ATS in those spots and faces a Colorado squad that is tied for the worst road ATS record in the conference at 2-7 (Utah).
Colorado notched a 16-point win over Oregon Jan. 18, but don’t expect a repeat performance for a team that is 3-6 on the road this season straight up. Colorado’s offense is one of the better shooting units in the country, ranking No. 17 in effective field goal percentage and No. 6 from beyond the arc. Oregon has suffered through season-long struggles to contain the perimeter, but are fifth in the league against 3-point shots, giving up just 7.8 made triples per game.
On the offensive side, Oregon can control the ball against a Colorado defense that is No. 274 in turnover percentage. The Buffaloes are No. 58 overall in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, but it just hasn’t traveled with them this season.
Colorado’s road track record and Oregon’s ability to bounce back after a bad performance makes the Ducks the play Thursday night. Lay the short number.
