Colorado vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
How will Deion Sanders' head coaching debut at Colorado go? Here's our betting take:
By Reed Wallach
Colorado made waves in the offseason by signing Deion Sanders to be the head coach.
Sanders brought with him a host of transfers, more than any team in the country, including Jackson State stars, his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders as well as wide receiver Travis Hunter. However, will this translate to success? He opens his Buffaloes coaching career against last year's National Championship runners up in TCU on the road.
Can Colorado hit the ground running and be competitive against a team that is off the best season in school history and has to replace the likes of its star quarterback, wide receiver and its offensive coordinator.
Here's everything you need to know for this Week 1 matchup:
Colorado vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- TCU was 9-3-1 against the spread (ATS) last season
- TCU covered as 13.5-point favorites in Colorado last season in Week 1
- Colorado went 2-10 ATS last season
- Colorado was 8-3-1 to the OVER last season
Colorado vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 2nd
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colorado Record: 0-0
- TCU Record: 0-0
Colorado vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders may be the coaches son, but he's also immensely talented. He tore it up at Jackson State last season before making the jump to Colorado, passing for 3,732 yards with 40 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he is playing at a far high level now, how will he handle the jump in class?
TCU
Chandler Morris: While TCU went on a magical run last season, in Week 1 at Colorado it was Chandler Morris, not Max Duggan who was the starter. However, Morris got hurt and the rest is history. Now, the highly touted former Oklahoma quarterback is set to be unimpeded to the No. 1 quarterback job. He won't have the likes of Quentin Johnson at wide receiver or Garrett Riley at offensive coordinator, but the Horned Frogs reeled in a top 20 transfer class, including former Alabama running back Trey Sanders and JP Richardson from Oklahoma. There's still talent and Morris is looked at favorably by new OC Kendal Briles and head coach Sonny Dykes.
Colorado vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
We don't know much about Colorado this season. The team definitely has more talent than the one win team from a year ago, but we don't know how it will all gel. Meanwhile, there will be a decisive drop off for the Horned Frogs in 2023 after such a season, but the team still has loads of talent and strong coaching, evident in the win total of 7.5.
Since there are a ton of moving pieces in this one, I'm going to opt to take the Buffaloes at over 20 points. We don't know the gap between the two teams heading into this one, and while the gap may be large, it may not be this large. TCU is transitioning both offensive coordinator and quarterback, it's a different fit than the explosive offense that stunned Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Meanwhile, Colorado simply has to be better in 2023, especially on offense with the injection of talent of Sanders and Hunter. The team was 112th in EPA/Play and 124th in success rate, so I know I can bank on improvement, while TCU may be in for a step back.
With all that being said, I'll take the underdog with uncertainty all over.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
