Colorado vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Colorado returns to action on the road as massive underdogs
By Reed Wallach
The last time we saw Colorado, the team blew a 29-0 halftime lead against Stanford, potentially ending the team's bowl hopes this postseason.
However, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes got a BYE week in Week 8 to refresh and make a second-half push, starting against UCLA, who made a quarterback change last week and it paid dividends as the Bruins dismantled that same Stanford team 42-7.
The Buffaloes are massive underdogs yet again in this one, will the team be able to stun the Bruins? I got you covered with my best bet on the point spread in this one.
Colorado vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
UCLA vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- UCLA is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this season
- Colorado is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- UCLA has gone UNDER in five of seven games this season
- Colorado has gone OVER in two of three games this season
Colorado vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 28th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Colorado Record: 4-3
- UCLA Record: 5-2
Colorado vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shaduer Sanders: Sanders is the most sacked quarterback in college football, but he has still been producing at a high level, passing for 2,420 yards with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. However, he'll be going up against arguably the best defense in the PAC-12 this season.
UCLA
Ethan Garbers: Out of the BYE week, head coach Chip Kelly made a change at quarterback, opting to start the veteran Garbers over turnover-prone freshman Dante Moore, and the results were instant as the Bruins blitzed Stanford. Garbers completed 71% of his passes for two touchdowns and added 51 yards on the ground in the victory. While Gabrers may not have as high of a ceiling as Moore, it's clear that he provides some stability at the QB position.
Colorado vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
As noted in my picks against the spread for Top 25 teams this week, I'm a big proponent of laying the points with UCLA in this matchup.
Colorado comes off of its BYE week but draws a brutal matchup against UCLA. I struggle to see the Buffs holding up against one of the best defensive lines in not just the PAC-12, but the entire country.
UCLA has the top pass rush grade according to Pro Football Focus and should have little issue getting to the most sacked quarterback in the country in Shadeur Sanders.
The Bruins allow about one point per drive, fifth best in the country, and only four yards per play. The defense has been the strong point of the roster thus far, but now the offense may be rounding into form after Chip Kelly made the move to start Garbers over Moore.
The Bruins responded by beating Stanford 42-7 on the road.
I envision the team can get margin yet again in this one and cover with ease behind its stifling defense. While there's a lot of hype around the Buffs offense, the defense is 114th in EPA/Play and overall is 94th in net yards per play. Against a proven defense, I believe we see this team fall too far behind to remain competitive.
I'll lay it with the Bruins.
