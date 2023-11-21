Colorado vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
College football prediction, preview and best bets for Utah vs. Colorado.
By Reed Wallach
Utah won't be competing for a third straight PAC-12 title after injuries piled up from start to end for the team, but can ends its regular season on a high note by beating up on Colorado.
The Buffaloes season is ending with a whimper, and possibly without starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The team has lost five straight games and won't be bowl eligible in 2023 despite a promising start to the year. The team is now catching more than three touchdowns against Utah's stingy defense at home.
Colorado vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Utah vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Colorado is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog
- Utah is 4-1-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Utah is 4-2 ATS at home this season
- Utah has gone UNDER in four of six games as a favorite this season
Colorado vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Colorado Record: 4-7
- Utah Record: 7-4
Colorado vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders is an excellent talent, but will he play in the season finale? He left the Washington State loss last week in the first half and didn't return. He is the most sacked quarterback in college football this season and the drop-off is immense as head coach Deion Sanders cycled between backups Gavin Kuld and Ryan Staub, both of which were incredibly ineffective.
Utah
Bryson Barnes: Barnes stepped in for Cam Rising this season after he couldn't return from a torn ACL and has improved as the year has gone on. The offense is fairly ineffective, but given the circumstances of not having its starting quarterback and No. 1 pass catching option for the entire year, the Utes have made it work. The team leans on its run game and for Barnes to make some timely throws while its defense locks down the opponent.
Colorado vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
I'm not sure if Sanders will play in this one given the low stakes of the game, but I'm confident that Utah will dictate the terms and shut down the Colorado offense. The Buffs offensive line is going to be overwhelmed by Utah's pass rush.
The team has allowed the most sacks in the country (54) and is last in yards per carry. If Sanders plays, I'm not confident the tam will move the ball all that well either, overall ranking 96th in yards per play.
Utah's defensive line, despite injuries, remains elite. The team is top 10 in success rate and 17th in sacks on the year. Overall, this unit is 41st in yards per play behind the play of its defensive line.
Meanwhile, while the Utah offense has had its fair share of struggles, the unit should still outpace Colorado's lackluster defense that has been poor all season long, 122nd in success and 104th in red zone touchdown percentage.
We have seen Colorado fall off production wise as the season has taken its toll on the program, but its opponents continue to force the issue, excited to beat up on the highly publicized Deion Sanders-led team. With his son and star quarterback banged up, is it worth him to play against such an aggressive defensive line?
I'm not certiain he plays -- and for how long -- making me confident Utah can win by the necessary margin.
