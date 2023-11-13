Colorado vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
Colorado, Washington State fighting to keep their bowl eligibility alive.
By Jovan Alford
The Colorado Buffaloes will try to snap their four-game losing streak on Friday night against the Washington State Cougars.
The Buffaloes and Cougars are fighting to keep their bowl eligibility alive as both teams sit at 4-6 and have to win out. Colorado came close to getting its fifth win on the season but lost 34-31 to Arizona last week at Folsom Field.
Meanwhile, Washington has seen its season go sideways, losing six straight games after starting the year with a 4-0 record. The Cougars lost 42-39 on the road to Cal last week despite 354 passing yards and four total touchdowns from quarterback Cameron Ward.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Colorado vs. Washington State:
Colorado vs. Washington State Odds, Spread and Total
Washington State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Colorado is 6-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Buffaloes are 4-1-1 in their last six games
- Washington State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- Washington State is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 home games
Colorado vs. Washington State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 17
- Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gesa Field
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Colorado Record: 4-6
- Washington State Record: 4-6
Colorado vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders played better last week against Arizona (22/35 for 262 yards and 3 TDs), but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win. The junior quarterback will try to get the Buffaloes back into the win column against a Cougars’ defense that allows 411.2 total yards and 249.4 passing yards per game this season. Sanders is completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,125 yards, seven TDs, and zero interceptions on the road this season. However, he’s been sacked 23 times, which isn’t a recipe for success.
Washington State
Cameron Ward: The former Incarnate Ward transfer has played solid football in his second year with the Cougars. Ward is completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,127 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. The 6-foot-2 quarterback has played well to start games this season (70.2% completion percentage for 2,019 yards, 13 touchdowns, an interception, and sacked 12 times).
However, it seems as if things go haywire in the second half this season as Ward’s completion percentage drops to 63 and the sacks go up to 19. Additionally, he only has seven touchdowns and four interceptions. If the Cougars want to snap their losing streak, they will need a better performance from Ward and the offense in the second half.
If you're betting on college football this weekend, make sure to do it on Caesars Sportsbook, which matches all new users' first bet up to $1,000!
Colorado vs. Washington State Prediction and Pick
Friday night’s game in Pullman, WA, could go either way, as neither team's defense inspires a ton of confidence against two quarterbacks that can light up a scoreboard. Colorado is scoring 30.7 points per game, while Washington State is averaging 30.3 points.
The Buffaloes should put up some points against the Cougars, which have allowed 38 or more points in four out of their last five games. This season, the over is 3-3 for Colorado and 2-0 for Washington State when the total is more than 60 points. Take the over in this late-season Pac-12 matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change