Colts vs. Packers Best Bet for Week 2 (Trust Anthony Richardson ATS)
Anthony Richardson was one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch in college when he was a Florida Gator, much like all of you I'm sure.
The dude is an absolute freak of nature and we saw that on display in his first start since being injured last year against a very good Texans defense and specifically, secondary.
The now famous 60-yard throw off platform is stuff us college fans became used to seeing from him. That freakish athleticism didn't always translate into wins though. In his senior year the Gators were just a mere .500 ball club. And then last season in his rookie campaign we were robbed of what could have been with a season-ending injury.
That's all about to change.
Richardson is a world beater. He's the kind of guy that you win Super Bowls with when the right pieces are in place. He also elevates those around him with his physical ability.
You can count on one hand how many guys can make throws like he did to Alec Pierce for a score on Sunday.
If he stays healthy this season, I expect big things and at the very least he will be one of the most fun players to watch every week.
What is rather insane to think about is that he only had nine completions in the game against Houston. Nine!
Those completions went for 212 yards and two touchdowns. If the Colts can find a more consistent rhythm with him passing from a clean pocket, they could be dangerous.
Indianapolis faces the Jordan Love-less Green Bay Packers who are coming home from Brazil with better news than many expected, but hoped for.
As it turns out, Love will only miss 3-4 weeks with a knee injury, which is still terrible, but the season is not all lost for Green Bay. More importantly, Love hasn't suffered a more serious injury even though it looked like he did in real time.
Both of these teams are young and frisky and give us a ton of stuff to be excited about as bettors. The Colts base 4-3 defense as indicated on their depth chart isn't quite what it once was especially with DeForest Buckner listed as questionable heading into this game
That might make Malik Willis' life a bit easier on Sunday.
The Packers young receiving core is very exciting. Like an idiot, I left Jaylen Reed on my bench in fantasy this week and he's pretty clearly their No. 1. Romeo Doubs is an excellent slot guy and Christian Watson rounds out what is a very promising young group. How are they going to perform with Willis at the dish this Sunday? It's hard to say.
Colts vs. Packers Best Bet
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Right now the line sits at -3.5 with the Colts, a line I do not love to lay with favorites, I would much prefer to get the hook our way. That being said, I am not convinced that Willis can get us within three points.
It may not be a blow out, but I could see it being a loss by a touchdown for sure. You be the judge.
In the early going this week I definitely lean towards laying the the points with the Colts and here's why:
Upon reviewing the all-22 tape, AR5 and company left so much meat on the bone due to pretty simple miscommunication mistakes which you can look at one of two ways. One is that it's bound to continue or two, the potential for more explosiveness is there. I tend to lean to the latter.
If this game featured Love on the other side I would probably think a bit differently, but with Willis starting I am going to lay a unit on the Colts.
I think there big-play ability will show out and it will be too much for the Packers to cover in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.