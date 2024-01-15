Columbia vs. Yale Prediction, Odds, Key Players for MLK Day (Take the points with Columbia)
Yale has won five of its last six games. Will the Bulldogs keep their momentum when Columbia visits Connecticut on Monday?
Yale is a strong candidate for the Ivy League’s at-large bid this season as the Bulldogs hope to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. Yale has played its best basketball as of late, winning five of six after a 5-5 start and opening Ivy League play with an 80-70 road win over Brown.
Columbia won eight of nine at one point, but the Lions have dropped two of their last three and have not played well on the road. Columbia is coming off road losses to Fordham (87-78) and Cornell (91-79).
Can Columbia keep it close in New Haven, Connecticut on Monday or will Yale cover the big number? Here’s the betting preview of the Ivy League clash.
Columbia vs. Yale odds, spread and total
Columbia vs. Yale betting trends
- Columbia is 5-5-1 ATS this season
- Yale is 5-7-2 ATS this season
- Columbia is 2-3-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Yale is 2-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 6-5 in Columbia games this season
- The OVER is 9-5 in Yale games this season
Columbia vs. Yale how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Game time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Payne Whitney Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Columbia record: 9-5 (0-1 Ivy League)
- Yale record: 10-6 (1-0 Ivy League)
Columbia vs. Yale key players to watch
Columbia
Kenny Noland: The sophomore guard is averaging 7.4 points per game this season but could be in line for a bigger role. Noland played a season-high 35 minutes and scored 11 points in his first career start in Columbia’s loss to Cornell. He was inserted into the rotation after the loss of leading scorer Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who missed the game with a left hand injury. With six days in between games, we’ll see if De La Rosa will return for the Lions.
Yale
Danny Wolf: Yale was the preseason pick to win the Ivy League and Wolf, a sophomore forward, is playing like the potential conference Player of the Year. Wolf is averaging a team-high 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season and is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, logging 41 points, 23 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in Yale’s wins over Santa Clara and Brown.
Columbia vs. Yale prediction and pick
The difference in this matchup could be at the perimeter. Though Yale’s offense is ranked No. 100 in efficiency, according to KenPom, they are No. 208 in two-point field goal percentage and shoot just 33.4% from beyond the arc. Columbia’s defense is No. 46 in the nation in opponents three-point percentage (29.7%) and is No. 59 in steals per game (8.4).
Offensively, Columbia is No. 15 in the nation in shooting 3-pointers (38.9%) and Yale struggles to defend from downtown (No. 302). Inside the arc, Columbia’s defense has struggled, but Yale is No. 208 in the country in two-point field goal percentage (49.6%).
Columbia has depth on its side, too, returning over 90% of its scoring from last season. The Lions’ experienced group can limit turnovers against a Yale defense that doesn’t force a lot of turnovers.
Yale has covered just twice in nine attempts as a favorite this season. Take the points with Columbia to keep it close.
