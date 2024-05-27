Betsided

Concerning Trend Emerges for Celtics as Big Road Favorites in Game 4 vs. Pacers

By Reed Wallach

May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) brings the bal up court with guard Derrick White (9) and forward Xavier Tillman (26) against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) brings the bal up court with guard Derrick White (9) and forward Xavier Tillman (26) against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The Boston Celtics look to close out the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals in emphatic fashion, already up 3-0 on the Pacers. 

Boston is a considerable road favorite following a furious rally to win Game 3 and move one game away from the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. Historically, road favorites tend to perform quite well in the postseason, but not as the competition picks up with a poor record in the conference finals. 

History Says Road Favorites Struggle in Conference Finals 

As seen above, in the conference finals, the home underdog tends to be the more trustworthy side against the spread. 

That was the case in Game 3 as the Pacers had little trouble covering the eight-point spread despite not having All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2. With Haliburton out, the Pacers leaned on the likes of Andrew Nembhard to build a lead as big as 18 points before the team lost outright but covered the closing spread with ease. 

Can something similar play out in this game with a similar point spread and Haliburton listed as doubtful for Game 4 with his ailing hamstring? 

Here are the odds for Monday’s potential close out game from Indiana. 

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total 

Spread: 

  • Celtics: -7.5 (-105)
  • Pacers: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: 

  • Celtics: -275
  • Pacers: +225

Total: 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/NBA Betting News