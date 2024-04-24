Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Who Will be Named NHL Playoff MVP?
Breaking down the latest Conn Smythe Trophy odds through the first few games of the opening round of the NHL Playoffs.
We're a few days into the NHL Playoffs so it's time to take a step back and find out who the top contenders are to be win the Conn Smythe Trophy is the playoff MVP.
Obviously, for a player to have any chance of winning the award the team they play for has to at least make the Stanley Cup Final and likely win it as well. That narrows down the list a bit as we should stay away from players who are on team's that have little to no chance of winning it all.
Let's take a look at the latest betting odds to win the award.
NHL Playoff MVP Odds
Connor McDavid set as Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite
As you probably expected, Connor McDavid is the betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +850. Not only is he the best hockey player on the planet right now, but this is the best Oilers team Edmonton has had in the McDavid-era and they're the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup amongst all teams from the Western Conference.
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers are the top two Stanley Cup favorites from the Eastern Conference, but neither team has one player that's better than the rest, which makes choosing a Conn Smythe Trophy winner a bit more difficult. Sebastian Aho would be the choice for the Hurricanes but there are other players on the team, including Andrei Svechnikov who are also realistic possibilities.
While it may be tempting to bet on a goalie, recent history would advise you to look another direction. There has only been only goaltender to win playoff MVP in the last 11 seasons. It was Andrei Vasilevskiy who won it for the Lightning in 2021. Before that, the last goalie to win the ward was Jonathan Quick for the Los Angeles Kings in 2012.
