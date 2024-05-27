Conor McGregor's Night Out Proves We Should Bet Big on Michael Chandler
Connor McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return to the UFC octagon at UFC 303 on June 29.
The once two-division champion hasn't fought since 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier due to doctor stoppage. He's 1-3 in his last four fights and is desperate to return to his form that saw him go on a monumental run when he first signed with the promotion.
Unfortunately, he posted a video this past weekend that shows us all we should expect more of the same from the formerly great fighter.
It's not promising to see McGregor out partying this close to the fight. Generally, UFC fighters lock in when they enter training camp which typically begins eight weeks out from the fight. During that time, they stop drinking, partying, and focus all of their attention on getting ready for the bout. That clearly seems to not be McGregor's main concern just five weeks out from his bout with Chandler.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the fight.
McGregor vs. Chandler Odds
- Conor McGregor -115
- Michael Chandler -105
I'm shocked that these odds are close, let alone the fact that McGregor is the slight betting favorite at -115. We haven't seen him win a fight since pre-COVID days when he beat Donald Cerrone in January of 2020.
Before that, we have to go all the way back to 2016 to find his last UFC win.
Mixed Martial Arts isn't a sport you can have your toe dipped in and perform at a high-level. Not taking your training seriously, which includes being at the club five weeks out, is a sure fire way to find yourself on the losing end of a fight.
We saw this version of McGregor twice when he lost to Dustin Poirier in back-to-back fights in 2021. The Irishman couldn't hang with Poirier in either of them, losing both in decisive fashion.
Now, he has to face an extremely capable fighting in Chander, who you can guarantee hasn't been out partying and is taking his training for the fight as seriously as he can. Chandler is just 2-3 in the UFC since coming over from Bellator, but he has been impressive in every bout, even those he lost. His 2021 fight against Justin Gaethje went all three rounds and eventually was named Fight of the Year.
If McGregor is taking him lightly, it's going to be a bad night for the once great fighter.
I was already going to bet on Chandler to get his hand raised, but after this weekend's fiasco, that bet has just been doubled.
