Cooper DeJean NFL Draft Over/Under Odds
By Reed Wallach
Cooper DeJean has been a steady riser in the pre-draft process.
After posting outstanding numbers at his pro day, the Iowa cornerback is now a shoo-in to go in the first round of Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft. DeJean has plenty of outs, starting in the mid-teens and flowing into the 20’s with the Eagles linked to him quite a bit.
With all that in mind, DeJean has an over/under of 22.5. Where will the lockdown corner go?
Here’s his over/under from FanDuel Sportsbook and the latest on his pre-draft process with potential landing spots.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $5 – win or lose!
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Cooper DeJean Over/Under
- 22.5 (Over -122/Under -108)
Cooper DeJean Draft News
DeJean blew away evaluators at his pro day, starting the hype train to become a candidate to go in the top half of the first round.
DeJean was one of the best cornerbacks in college football, and it appears that teams are high on his ability to translate to the next level.
It appears that teams will need to move into the early 20’s, if not higher to get him, with a possible backstop at 22, which is currently held by the Eagles. While DeJean isn’t seen as a candidate to be the first cornerback selected (+2000), he is seen to be trending toward a high draft pick.
With the expectation that he is still climbing, we may see DeJean go much higher than expected and he may be grouped closer to the likes of the top corners in the draft this season in Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold.
DeJean has recovered nicely from an injury at the end of this past season, a fractured fibula, and appears to be one of the draft’s biggest surprises ahead of Thursday’s first round.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.