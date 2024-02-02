Corbin Burnes Trade Causes Drastic Shift in Orioles Futures Odds
The Baltimore Orioles are skyrocketing after the team traded for former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.
By Peter Dewey
The Baltimore Orioles were one of three teams to win 100 games last season, and they made a massive trade on Thursday night to get themselves back into that spot in the 2024 season.
Baltimore acquired former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in a massive trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, instantly giving the Orioles an ace to lead their pitching staff.
The starting rotation may have been Baltimore's weakness last season, even though the young team finished with the best record in the American League, and the team added Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline to try and improve that rotation.
Burnes is in a different stratosphere. He's one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, posting a sub-3.00 ERA in three of the last four seasons.
Last season, Burnes was 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and led the league WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). He also struck out 200 batters for the third season in a row.
Vegas is impressed with the Orioles trade, as the team's odds in the futures market skyrocketed following the Burnes deal.
Let's take a look at how the Orioles stack up amongst the rest of baseball as the 2024 season approaches.
Orioles World Series Odds
Adding Burnes is huge for the Orioles' World Series chances, as they are now in the top five in the odds to win the World Series.
Baltimore's young core is likely only going to get better, and now it has a pitcher who can go head-to-head with any starter in baseball in a playoff series.
Orioles Odds to Win the American League
Baltimore is still behind the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers in the odds to win the American League, which could mean the team is undervalued.
New York missed the playoffs last season, and the Orioles were the only team in the AL to win 100 games. With the Rangers and Astros having to battle in the same division, the O's could have the path to the top seed in the AL again during the regular season.
Hopefully, with some more playoff experience, the team won't fall flat like it did last season.
Orioles AL East Division Odds
Baltimore is still behind the Yankees in the odds to win the AL East.
New York adding Juan Soto was the talk of the offseason, but the team still lacks a lot of key depth on the roster. After watching the Orioles win the AL East rather handily last season, it's hard not to like their odds with Burnes now on the roster.
Orioles 2024 Season Win Total
Baltimore won 101 games last season, and now it's only projected to win 91.5 in the 2024 season.
Could Burnes bring the O's closer to the 100-win mark again this season? If you think so, this line is a massive value.
