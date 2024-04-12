Counting on Quality: Best MLB Quality Start Picks for April 12 (Back Yamamoto, Gausman)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's scoreless streak on the line as Dodgers host Padres
A 2-2 record on Tuesday wasn't good enough and we dropped another unit below the break-even mark.
So far on the season the Run Line games have been killing the bottom line and that was no different the last time out, where the Rangers 4-3 win wasn't enough to cover and cost a winning day.
Season Record: 7-10 Net Units: -4.51
Despite the ugliness of the numbers above, I'm undaunted, confident the tide will turn and believing the change will start today, here's who I'm eyeing to show up with a quality start on Friday as weekend series' get started across Major League Baseball.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Rockies vs. Blue Jays (-1.5)
- Royals (+105) vs. Mets
- Cubs vs. Mariners (-120)
- Padres vs. Dodgers (-200)
Colorado Rockies vs Toronto Blue Jays
After getting tattooed by the Yankees last time out Kevin Gausman is still looking for his initial quality start of 2024 after racking up 20 last season.
Having just discussed the perils of the run line, I'm obliged to take it in this instance, because the -250 Money Line is an even bigger risk.
That -250 number on the Money Line should tell you exactly what the book thinks will happen in this one and I'm betting the Jays find a way to win by at least two.
PICK: Blue Jays Run Line -1.5 (-110)
Kansas City Royals vs New York Mets
The Mets just pasted the Braves 16-4 on Thursday, but I'm going to fade them against Michael Wacha and the red-hot Royals, who are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak.
While I haven't exactly set the world on fire with these quality start picks, I did much better in predicting teams that would be improved in 2024, one of which was the Royals.
Turns out I may have underrated them.
Wacha was 50% quality starts in 2023, and is 1 for 2 so far in 2024.
The Royals are sneaky good and I'm getting them at plus money.
PICK: Royals Money Line (+105)
Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners
Bryce Miller had 9 quality starts last season but is coming off seven shutout innings against the Brewers in Milwaukee as the Mariners host the Cubs.
The Cubs have been above average on offense early in the season, but let's not forget that 26 of those runs and three wins were at home against the Rockies and this one is in the Pacific Northwest.
PICK: Mariners Money Line (-120)
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers
After getting blasted in his first start, against the Padres no less, Yoshinobu Yamamoto hasn't given up a run in his two starts since, covering 10 innings pitched.
Yamamoto has gone from 43 to 68 to 80 pitches over his three starts and is trending in the quality start direction.
Until he does it, it's debatable whether Yamamoto will complete the six innings needed for a quality start, but the Dodgers have scored at least 4 runs in each of his three starts.
The Dodgers are the better team, at home, with a better starting pitcher on the mound.
PICK: Dodgers Money Line (-200)
