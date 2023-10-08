Cowboys vs. 49ers best same-game parlay for Sunday Night Football Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will duel it out on Sunday Night Football in one of the best games of the year.
With it being a prime time game we're all going to tune in to, let's have some fun and sprinkle a few dollars on a same-game parlay. Remember, same-game parlays are tough to win, so you may want to adjust your bet size accordingly.
If you want to tail me on this parlay, you should do it at FanDuel Sportsbook because for a limited time, new users will get $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager! So, all you have to do is click the link below, bet $5 on this game-game parlay, and you'll be given $200 in bonus bets! Yes, it really is that easy.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Same-Game Parlay
- 49ers moneyline
- Dak Prescott UNDER 242.5 passing yards
- Christian McCaffrey 90+ rushing yards
- Brandon Aiyuk 50+ receiving yards
- Jake Ferguson anytime TD
49ers moneyline
The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites in this game, but instead of messing around with the point spread, we're just going to bet on them to win outright. We don't want a situation where they win by three points or fewer and our parlay loses because they didn't cover the spread.
While both teams seem evenly matched, there's more than meets the eye with the Cowboys as some of their underlying metrics are concerning. The 49ers, meanwhile, are every bit as good as their undefeated 4-0 record indicates.
Dak Prescott UNDER 242.5 passing yards
The set total for Dak Prescott's passing yards in this game is well over his season average of 227. Now, he has to take on a 49ers defense that has allowed just 5.0 yards per pass attempt this season, the third fewest in the NFL. They're also allowing only 218.3 passing yards per game.
Prescott will need to bring his "A" game to throw for over 242 yards on Sunday night, and I'm willing to bet that he won't.
Christian McCaffrey 90+ rushing yards
Christian McCaffrey has rushed for a blistering 114.8 yards per game this season, and now he gets to face one of the weaker run defenses he's played against. The Cowboys have given up 4.6 yards per rush so far this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
I see no reason why CMC can't get at least 90 yards on the ground on Sunday night.
Brandon Aiyuk 50+ receiving yards
Brandon Aiyuk is another guy who is averaging way more yards than his set total for this game against the Cowboys. Through three starts, Aiyuk is averaging 106.7 receiving yards per game. He's also the No. 1 ranked receiver ranked wide receiver, according to PFF.com, so far this season.
Jake Ferguson anytime TD
Jake Ferguson has established himself as the number two target in the Cowboys passing game behind Lamb. He's second on the team in both targets (25) and receptions (17), and he already has a touchdown on the year to top it off.
We're adding him into the parlay for Sunday night to really add some juice to the final odds.
Same-Game Parlay odds: +4946
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
