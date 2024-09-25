Cowboys vs. Giants Best Bets for Thursday Night Football (Target Devin Singletary, Fade Ezekiel Elliott)
There’s a lot more intrigue in Thursday night’s Cowboys-Giants matchup in East Rutherford than previously expected. In Week 1, the Cowboys looked like a juggernaut that would contend for one of the NFC’s top playoff seeds for a second year in a row while the Giants looked like they could be in for a top-to-bottom rebuild.
Things move fast in the NFL, though. Dallas has lost two straight in embarrassing fashion and the Giants picked up some momentum with an impressive 21-15 road victory over the Cleveland Browns.
The Cowboys have been bet up to a 5.5-point road favorite for Thursday night’s tilt with the total sitting at 45.5.
Here are three best bets to make in the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Giants Best Bets for Thursday Night Football
- Devin Singletary OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards
- Ezekiel Elliott UNDER 38.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards
- Cee Dee Lamb 100+ Receiving Yards
Devin Singletary OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Everyone is lining up to bet against the putrid Dallas Cowboys’ run defense after watching Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry run wild over the last two weeks. Dallas probably didn’t plug all of its defensive holes during a short week, so let’s get in early on Singletary before this line shoots up into the mid-60s in the hours leading up to kickoff.
Over the last two games, Singletary has taken on the bell-cow role with 32 carries for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dallas has feasted on New York’s offense in past matchups, but the Giants’ new first-round weapon Malik Nabers keeps them from being one-dimensional. The Giants would love to run the ball and avoid Daniel Jones dropping back against a defensive line that sacked Jones and Tommy DeVito a combined 12 times in two games last year.
Ezekiel Elliott UNDER 38.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards (-120)
The Cowboys’ rushing attack is broken right now and Ezekiel Elliott is far from the running back he once was. In three games, Elliott is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and managed just four touches and 12 yards in last week’s loss to Baltimore.
How long does it go on? Rico Dowdle is averaging 3.8 yards per carry and 7.4 yards per reception. Dowdle is getting 32 snaps per game compared to Elliott’s 25. Dallas will be able to run on a Giants’ defense that has struggled against running backs, but look for the Cowboys to move away from Elliott outside of a goal-line role.
Cee Dee Lamb 100+ Receiving Yards (+190)
You can fire on Lamb’s receiving yards total of 81.5 (Over -110), but why not take a shot at plus-money for Lamb to go over triple digits? Lamb told the media on Tuesday that he was disappointed in the way he handled himself in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.
Playing from behind for nearly the entire game, Dak Prescott threw the ball 51 times and Lamb received just seven targets, turning in four catches for 67 yards and a costly fumble. We’ll bet on the squeaky wheel getting the grease in this Dallas offense.
Lamb has averaged 105.2 receiving yards against the Giants in four games over the last two seasons. New York has a middle of the road pass rush (No. 15 in win rate) and a below-average secondary that could be without starting nickel corner Dru Phillips on Thursday.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.