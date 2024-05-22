Crazy Game 1 Betting Trend Suggest Celtics Will Win NBA Finals This Season
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics needed overtime to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, but they held up a trend that is a good sign for them winning the NBA Finals this season.
Boston closed as a 10.5-point favorite in Game 1, just the eighth time in the last 40 years that a team had a double-digit spread in Game 1 of the Conference Finals. The previous seven?
Well, they all went on to win the NBA title.
Boston nearly blew Game 1, squandering multiple double-digit leads, including one in the second half, but a late turnover by Indiana set up Jaylen Brown to hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime.
Now, Boston has moved to an even bigger favorite to win the NBA Finals now that it has a 1-0 series lead, but should bettors blindly trust Boston to take home the title?
Here's a look at the latest odds:
NBA Championship Odds This Season
- Boston Celtics: -170
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +280
- Dallas Mavericks: +500
- Indiana Pacers: +3500
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
After Boston won by five and failed to cover in Game 1, oddsmakers are giving the Pacers some love in the market, moving them to 9.5-point underdogs in Game 2.
While Boston is still heavily favored to win, this is a sign that Indiana is gaining respect as an opponent that could give the C's some trouble in this series.
what's very noticeable from Game 1 is that Indiana attacked veteran big man Al Horford in the pick-and-roll, something that has been a weakness for Boston without the size and shot-blocking ability that it usual has from center Kristaps Porzingis.
It was reported on Tuesday night that KP may return for Game 4, but until then Boston is going to have to get by with Horford and Luke Kornet manning the middle.
Porzingis' potential return -- even if it doesn't come until the NBA Finals -- is something to monitor for bettors in the futures market.
There's no doubt that Boston is a better team on both ends when he is in the lineup, and it's a little concerning that the Celtics struggled so much in Game 1 with a huge rest advantage.
Boston could really flip this series with a convincing win in Game 2, but based on the current championship odds, it seems like oddsmakers believe Boston will make teams following this Game 1 trend 8-0 in the NBA Finals.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.