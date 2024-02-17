Creighton vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 17 (Bet Home Underdogs)
By Reed Wallach
Creighton and Butler meet for a second time this season after the Bulldogs stunned the Bluejays in Omaha, Nebraska a few weeks back, 99-98, which has been a huge development for the Bulldogs bubble chances.
Can Butler further enhance its bubble hopes with another signature win against Creighton? Or will the Bluejays exact some revenge and cover as a road favorite?
Creighton vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total
Butler vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Butler is 12-12 against the spread
- Creighton is 12-13 ATS this season
- Butler has gone OVER in 14 of 24 games this season
- Butler is 11-3 straight up in home games
Creighton vs. Butler How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 17th
- Game Time: 12:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Creighton Record: 18-7
- Butler Record: 16-9
Creighton vs. Butler Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Baylor Scheierman: Scheierman was excellent in the first meeting, making nine of 17 shots with 10 rebounds, finishing with 26 points. Scheierman has been cooking all season with heightened responsibilities, becoming more of a passer as well, upping his assist rate above 20% this season.
Butler
Jahmyl Telfort: Despite playing power forward, Telfort is a more than capable passer, evident in the team’s win at Creighton when he scored 26 points and dished out four assists. He also was able to dish out six assists against Marquette and eight the prior game against Providence. Telfort’s ability to be a matchup nightmare at forward has opened up the whole Butler offense.
Creighton vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
Creighton will pose a stiff test for Butler, but I can’t trust the Bluejays to hold up on the road against a strong offense in the Bulldogs.
The Bluejays don’t pressure the ball whatsoever, 362nd in the country in turnover rate, but do a great job of funneling opponents to its big man Ryan Kalkbrenner. However, Butler has shown an ability to score from all three levels against stout Big East competition, ranking second in three-point percentage against conference foes and ranking 62nd in terms of midrange points per possession according to ShotQuality.
Butler’s defense has had issues in conference play, below the league average, but given that Creighton is sixth in the country in three-point rate, I don’t believe the team will put a ton of pressure on Butler’s weakest part of the game, which is its national average defense at the rim.
I’ll take the Bulldogs to keep this one close at over a possession after the team played tight with Marquette but failed to cover a similar number earlier this week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
