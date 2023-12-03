Creighton vs. Nebraska Prediction and odds for Sunday, Dec. 3
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Creighton vs. Nebraska on Sunday, Dec. 3.
By Reed Wallach
Creighton faces in-state foe Nebraska on Sunday on the road, a second straight road game for the Bluejays.
Last season, Nebraska stunned Creighton in Omaha amidst some injruies and sickness on the roster, will Ryan Kalkbrenner play a big role in the Bluejays pursuit of a road win and some revenge against the Cornhuskers?
Here's how I'm playing Sunday afternoon's matchup:
Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Nebraska vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Creighton Record: 6-1
- Nebraska Record: 7-0
Creighton vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: One of the best rim protectors in the nation, Kalkbrenner's 7'1" frame is the fulcrum of one of the best interior defenses in the nation. Creighton is 20th in near proximity field goal percentage while 19th on the offensive side of the ball. Kalkbrenner has been stellar this season and will look to overwhelm Nebraska's defense that has also been elite inside, allowing the 16th lowest two-point field goal percentage.
Nebraska
Rienk Mast: The 6'10" Bradley transfer has been awesome in his first season in Lincoln, stretching the floor (34% from beyond the arc) and a defense that is top 10 in effective field goal percentage. Mast will have his hands full with Kalkbrenner, but has been averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds this seaosn.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Both teams have elite, compact defenses, each are top 25 in two-point percentage, but I believe the Bluejays have significant edges on offense that will test a Nebraska defense that hasn't faced an elite offense to date.
Creighton is well-equipped to handle Nebraska's drop defense, shooting 60% on two's and 40% (fifth highest in the nation) from beyond the arc on a staggering 50% 3-point rate. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers offense has a similar profile, shooting three's at a near-48% rate (12th highest in the nation), but is far less efficient, about 34%.
Mast and the Cornhuskers have been able to clean the glass well, 63rd in offensive rebounding rate, but Creighton is the fifth best defensive rebounding team in the nation and should limit Nebraska's field goal attempts as well as free throws as Creighton bolsters the lowest free throw rate allowed.
I think Creighton exacts some revenge and grabs the road win and cover against Nebraska.
