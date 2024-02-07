Creighton vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 7
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Creighton vs. Providence.
By Reed Wallach
Last time out, Creighton failed to cover as a double-digit favorite at home, losing outright to Butler in a high scoring affair, a knock against the elite Bluejays offense.
The Bluejays now hit the road to face Providence, who is off two straight losses, but is an elite defense that can thrive at home against a Creighton team that may be vulnerable. Can the Friars bounce back, or are mounting injuries going to continue to take its toll?
Here's our best bet for Wednesday's Big East tilt with the Bluejays looking to complete a season sweep of Providence on the road.
Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread and Total
Providence vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Providence is 13-9 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Providence is 6-2 ATS as underdogs this season
- Creighton is 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games
- Providence has gone UNDER in 14 of 22 games this season
Creighton vs. Providence How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 2
- Creighton Record: 16-6
- Providence Record: 14-8
Creighton vs. Providence Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: The big man was dominant in the Bluejays home win against Providence on January 6th, scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He's consistently putting up 20 and flirting with 10 rebounds in Big East play, will he be able to navigate a top 10 defense in the eyes of KenPom?
Providence
Devin Carter: Carter is doing his best to keep a Providence team down Brycen Hopkins afloat. While being one of the best defenders in the country, the 6'3" guard is averaging nearly 19 points per game while grabbing almost eight rebounds and dishing out more than three assists. Carter will have his hands full against an elite Creighton defense, but Carter has been incredible in an increased role.
Creighton vs. Providence Prediction and Pick
Many will back Creighton based on recent results and the idea that the Bluejays are due for a bounceback.
Not so fast.
The Bluejays are a vulnerable favorite consistently as the team has been sloppy protecting the ball relative to recent years under Greg McDermott.
Losing Ryan Nembhard has been a massive blow to Creighton's ball handling and the the team isn't as potent without its lead ball handler. The numbers look nice on KenPom, but the team is struggling to get as clean of looks, especially in Big East play where the team is below the league average in terms of three-point percentage.
This can manifest itself on the road against Providence, a top 10 defense in the country and elite at defending inside, 10th in two-point field goal percentage allowed. Further, the team pressures the ball very well, evident when the Friars forced 13 turnovers in a near second half comeback against Creighton last month.
Providence's ball handling issues won't bubble up against Creighton, who is bottom five in the country in terms of turning opponents over. The Friars should be able to run its offense against a compact Creighton defense and generate clean looks against a vulnerable Bluejays perimeter defense that is eighth in 3-point percentage allowed in Big East play.
I'll take the small home underdog to bounce back after an 18-point road loss to Villanova as I can't trust Creighton's offense to handle an elite defense.
Track Reed's bets here!