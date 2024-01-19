Creighton vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 20
By Reed Wallach
Seton Hall blew out St. John's earlier this week, but now comes a real test with Creighton coming to the Prudential Center.
The Pirates are looking to continue its climb up the Big East standings with a signature win against the Bluejays, Creighton remains amongst the class of the conference, but are fresh off a home drubbing to defending National Champions UConn. Can Greg McDermott's team bounce back and handle a difficult Seton Hall defense?
Here's our best bet for Saturday's matchup:
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
Seton Hall vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Seton Hall is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season
- Creighton is 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games
- Creighton has gone UNDER in 12 of 18 games
Creighton vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Prudential Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Creighton Record: 13-5
- Seton Hall Record: 13-5
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: The 7'1" senior big man is as imposing as they come on the interior, and will look to shut down a rim reliant Seton Hall offense. The Pirates do have the requisite size to keep up with Kalkbrenner, but not the offensive firepower he brings, averaging nearly 16 points and seven rebounds with an emerging 3-point shot.
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: The senior wing is enjoying a career best season, upping his scoring average to north of 17 points per game for the defensive minded Pirates. Seton Hall has let Richmond run the offense while shutting down the interior for opponents. Can this be a strong matchup for the Pirates on both sides of the ball?
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
Seton Hall is a bad matchup for the Bluejays, as the visitors do an excellent job of shutting off the three-point line for opponents and forcing the action into Kalkbrenner and his rim protection. However, Seton Hall wants to play that way, bottom 40 in three-point rate and 124th in two-point percentage.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall's suspect ball handling, the team is outside the top 300 nationally in turnover percentage, won't be bothered against Creighton, who is bottom five in the country in generating turnovers this season.
Creighton takes a ton of three's, but with the length of Seton Hall along the perimeter, I expect the home defense will be able to hold its own and continue its strong defense that is 101st in effective field goal percentage.
Creighton has struggled against defenses that can force turnovers all season, and Seton Hall fits the bill like St. John's (one point home win) and Marquette (five point road loss). I'll take the small home underdog.
Track Reed's bets here!