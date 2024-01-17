Creighton vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 17 (Back the Huskies)
It’s the biggest game in the Big East this season. Can Creighton upset the nation’s top team on the road?
Wednesday’s Big East clash between No. 18 Creighton and No. 1 UConn is one of two matchups featuring AP Top 25 clubs. UConn is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2009 and have recovered from its loss at Seton Hall on Dec. 20 with a five-game conference winning streak.
Creighton, which ended 2023 with losses in three of four games, have won four straight in league play and are coming off a one-point home win over St. John’s. Can Creighton get a big road win in Storrs, Connecticut or will the defending national champions continue to roll? Here’s the betting preview for the matchup.
Creighton vs. UConn odds, spread and total
Creighton vs. UConn betting trends
- Creighton is 9-8 ATS this season
- UConn is 10-7 ATS this season
- Creighton is 0-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- UConn is 10-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 6-11 in Creighton games this season
- The oVER is 9-7-1 in UConn games this season
Creighton vs. UConn how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gampel Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Creighton record: 13-4 (4-2 Big East)
- UConn record: 15-2 (5-1 Big East)
Creighton vs. UConn key players to watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: The 7-foot-1 senior center is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and ranks 8th in the nation in field goal percentage (64.1%). In the last four games, Kalkbrenner is averaging 18 points and has fallen one rebound shy of a double double in three of those contests. Kalkbrenner gets the spotlight Wednesday for his recent play, but especially if UConn 7-foot-2 sophomore center Donovan Clingan returns from a foot injury.
UConn
Stephon Castle: The freshman guard is playing like a potential lottery pick. Castle is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Castle has been in the starting lineup since UConn’s last loss and has averaged 13.6 points in that span. He won the Big East Freshman of the Week honors four times this season, including three straight weeks.
Creighton vs. UConn prediction and pick
UConn and Creighton both have top-15 KenPom rankings led by strong offenses. Both teams rank in the top-5 in KenPom in both effective field goal percentage and two-point field goal percentage.
Creighton’s “Let it Fly” offensive approach under Greg McDermott has made the Bluejays offense one of the most potent attacks in the nation. Creighton ranks No. 13 in the nation in three-point attempts per game (28.9), but the Bluejays are efficient inside the arc, ranking No. 3. UConn is No. 2 in that category.
UConn is now the top-ranked team in the country and returns home with all the momentum for another championship run. The Huskies’ defense is No. 45 overall in KenPom, but have defended better at home. In its three home conference games between Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center, UConn is allowing just 62.6 points.
Last year, UConn held Creighton to 39-for-109 (35.7%) from the field and 7-of-32 (21.8%) from the perimeter. UConn’s offense has been humming, scoring 80-plus points in four straight. Take the Huskies.
