Creighton vs. Villanova Prediction Odds, and Key Players for Saturday, March 9
If Villanova wants to make the NCAA Tournament, winning today's game against No. 10 Creighton is going to be absolutely critical.
The Wildcats have had a disappointing year compared to expectations, but getting to the big dance is all that matters and unless they plan on winning the Big East Tournament, beating a top 10 team in the country today might be their only hope of getting an at large bid.
Meanwhile, Creighton is looking to lock up the No. 2 spot in the conference tournament. They enter today's game tied with Marquette at 13-6.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Creighton vs. Villanova odds, spread, and total
Creighton vs. Villanova betting trends
- Creighton is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 9-3 in Creighton's last 12 games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in Creighton's last 10 road games
- Creighton is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 games played in March
- Villanova is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in Villanova's last six games
- Villanova is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games
Creighton vs. Villanova how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to watch (TV): FOX
- Creighton record: 22-8 (13-6 in Big East)
- Villanova record: 17-13 (10-9 in Big East)
Creighton vs. Villanova key players to watch
Creighton
Baylor Scheierman: Creighton's guard is leading the team in not only points (18.5) per game, but rebounds (8.9) per game as well. Toss on 4.0 assists per game and there's no questioning who the most important player on this Bluejays team is.
Villanova
Brendan Hausen: Villanova can attack this Creighton team on the perimeter so they should be sure to give Brendan Hausen some valuable minutes. He's their best three-point shooter, hitting his shots from beyond the arc at 41.3%. If he can get going, they can win this game.
Creighton vs. Villanova prediction and pick
Instead of betting on a side in this one, I'm going to bet on the OVER instead.
This game is going to be a three-point shooting extravaganza with both schools ranking inside the top 15 in the country in three-point shot rate. That means if shots start dropping, points are going to come in bunches.
By this point we should all be aware of how good a shooting team that Creighton is. The Bluejays rank third in the country in effective field goal percentage and first amongst all teams from major conferences.
Villanova may not be quite as good of a shooting team, but Creighton's defensive weakness is its three-point defense. The Bluejays allow teams to shoot 32% from beyond the arc so the Wildcats should shoot threes early and often in this one.
I'll sit back and root for points in this Big East showdown.
