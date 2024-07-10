Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, July 10
An intriguing matchup is on the docket for Wednesday in the MLB when the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles meet in the finale of a short two-game set from Camden Yards in Baltimore. While the records don’t look like a fantastic game, the faces that are taking the mound will be the ones stealing the show.
The Orioles are still anchoring one of the best records in the league at 57-34, and now have occupied the lead in the AL East division.
The Cubs at one point were having a fantastic start to the season, now faltering with a 43-49 record and attempting to stay afloat in the NL wild card race. Here’s how to play this Wednesday matchup.
Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Trends
- Cubs are 18-28 on the road this season
- Orioles are 22-11 following a loss this season
- Cubs are 12-4 in games that Shota Imanaga pitches
- Orioles are 45-28 as the favorite this season
Cubs vs. Orioles: How To Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Game Time: 6:35 PM
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Marquee Sports Network, MASN 2, MLB.TV
- Cubs Record: 43-49
- Orioles Record: 57-34
Cubs vs. Orioles Key Players To Watch
Cubs
Michael Busch: 26-year-old first baseman Michael Busch is a regular in the Chicago Cubs lineup this season. He’s coming off his greatest performance yet on Tuesday with a 4-for-6 night, a home run and RBI in a 9-2 win for Chicago. He additionally smacked one out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels and recorded an RBI. Busch is batting .273 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI this season. Busch is a batter who strikes out often, leading the team with 98 Ks this season at the plate. His offensive production has been cancelling that out as he currently has a hit in 12 of his previous 14 games.
Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: There are a multitude of options when it comes to showcasing players for the Orioles, but Gunnar Henderson is still at the top of the list. The 23-year-old shortstop continues to be must-watch television with the season that he’s having. To open the month of June, he’s 10-for-29 with a home run and 3 RBI. Henderson also is on a five-game hitting streak entering tonight’s contest. It’s been a wait for the Orioles to get a new star since the Adam Jones and Chris Davis days and Henderson is growing into that role.
Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Being on the verge of the midseason break, teams are ready to reach that finish line. It’s a great reward of a few days of rest for the all-star fanfare set to take place in Texas.
Baltimore is entering the break riding high, while Chicago certainly has work to do, likely trying to gain some pieces at the trade deadline. Getting a two-game sweep over a top tier Baltimore team would certainly give them some confidence.
Shota Imanaga is on the bump for the Cubs in this game. The Japanese spectacle is putting together an impressive debut season, going 7-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 92 strikeouts. Imanaga had a 1.89 ERA entering his June 15th start against St. Louis.
That has increased due to a few ugly starts as of late, including a 10 run, 11 hit thrashing against the Mets on June 21, surrendering three home runs in that one. With the emergence of Paul Skenes paired with a big slide, he has been knocked off the top spot for NL Rookie Of The Year. Still, he continues to impress in this Cubs rotation.
Corbin Burnes is facing him on the mound for the Orioles. It’s been a Cy Young caliber season for him as he continues to impress for Baltimore. Acquired in the offseason from Milwaukee, Burnes is 9-3 with a 2.32 ERA with 105 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP. The most incredible part of what he has done this season is his durability.
Burnes has pitched 6+ innings in every start dating back to April 20. In the month of June, he tossed 34 innings in five starts, allowing eight runs on 30 hits, 28 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA. The ace of the Orioles staff is a lethal weapon in an already offensively charged roster.
This is an excellent pitching matchup that we are in for, and I’m going to back the Orioles off a loss in this spot. The lineup goes quiet from time to time and that’s what happened in the Tuesday game. The Orioles are due for a wake up call in this one.
Imanaga’s recent shakiness also scares me a bit, enough that I will stay with the more reliable Burnes in this spot. Instead of laying juice on the Orioles moneyline, the first five innings price is a little better value. I expect the O’s to jump ahead in this one.
Pick: Orioles First 5 Innings Result (-135, FanDuel)
Note: Game odds are subject to change.