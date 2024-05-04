Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Adley Rutschman in Line for Big Day)
By Reed Wallach
The weekend brings us a ton of exciting baseball, so let's try and make some money on the most exciting wager in the sport, a player to hit a home run.
There are plenty of advantageous matchups for hitters on Saturday, but I'm going to target the likes of Adley Rutschman to go yard in what is a great setup against a left handed pitcher in Andrew Abbott in a hitter friendly stadium of Great American Ballpark.
Here's more on Rutschman as well as two other hitters to target to hit a home run on Saturday:
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Saturday, May 4th
- Adley Rutschman (+450)
- Christian Walker (+430)
- Teoscar Hernandez (+450)
Adley Rutschman (+450)
Rutschman is a dangerous hitter, batting .308 with a 94th percentile sweet-spot percentage. He sits in the middle of a talented Orioles lineup that is dominant against left handed pitching, second best in the big leagues in terms of OPS.
Rutschman is arguably the most complete hitter of the O's against southpaws, hitting .449 in 49 at bats when facing lefties with three of four home runs.
The catcher is putting together a complete profile as a hitter, and the power is set to come together with even more results in a hitter friendly park like Great American Ballpark, a hitter's paradise.
Christian Walker (+430)
Walker has been on point at the dish all year, posting slashes of .269/,382/.471 with seven home runs (all of which went to left field). He is barreling balls in play at nearly a higher clip than every other hitter in the big leagues, in the 99th percnetile at more than 19%.
Hitting in the middle of a strong Diamondbacks lineup, I like this set up against Michael King of the Padres, who isn't getting much run on his pitches (4th percentile) and is allowing opponents to find the barrel on nearly 12% of balls in play, in the 10th percentile.
There are several options in the Arizona lineup, but Walker's ability to generate hard contact makes him my preferred choice.
Mookie Betts (+420)
There are plenty of sluggers in the Dodgers' lineup, but Betts has my eye against the Braves on Saturday night, who are starting left handed Bryce Elder.
The runaway favorite to win National League MVP, Betts is hitting a staggering .363 with a slugging percentage of .600 is generating more of his power against right handed pitching (like Elder is). Betts has hit five of his six home runs against righties.
I'll bank on him to go yard with the winds blowing out at Dodgers Stadium at over eight miles per hour.
