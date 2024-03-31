Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Brent Rooker to go deep)
There's nothing better on Easter than sitting back, eating some chocolate, and placing some bets for a day chock full of sports. That's why we're going to have some fun today and place a few home run bets. Sure, these could be tough to cash, but they're exciting to cheer for and could yield a big profit if we're able to win a couple.
Best Home Run Bets for March 31
- Nolan Schanuel (+925) vs. Orioles
- Alex Bregman (+590) vs. Yankees
- Brent Rooker (+410) vs. Guardians
Nolan Schanuel (+925)
We're starting the day off with a massive long shot in Nolan Schanuel of the Angels. Sure, you can bet on Mike Trout if you want safer option, but I'm going to get aggressive on this holiday and take a shot on Schanuel at almost 10/1 odds.
Tyler Wells had a solid 3.64 ERA last season, but he was prone to giving up dingers, surrendering 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched. That's why when he takes the mound, we should take a look at a couple of players to hit a home run off him.
Alex Bregman (+590)
We're going to continue the strategy of betting on batters who were susceptible to giving up home runs last season and Clarke Schmidt falls under that category. He gave up 1.4 home runs per nine innings last season so I'm going to opt for Alex Bregman, who hit 25 home runs last season. There's still some hope he can return to his 2019 form when he hit 41 dingers.
Brent Rooker (+410)
Carlos Carrasco is another pitcher who gave up a ton of home runs, surrendering 1.8 per nine innings pitched with the Mets last season. He has made his return to Cleveland but we're going to bank on him continuing to give up homers.
Brent Rooker quietly hit 30 home runs for the Athletics last season so he's the guy I want to back to hit a home run off Carrasco this afternoon.
