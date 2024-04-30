Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Byron Buxton to Go Deep)
We have a jam-packed 16-game MLB slate on Tuesday so let's have some fun and bet on a few batters to hit a home run.
These prop bets are hard to hit but they can yield a big payout, so bet accordingly. If you want three home run bets to sprinkle on, you've come to the right place.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Nolan Arenado (+525) vs. Tigers
- Byron Buxton (+290) vs. White Sox
- William Contreras (+340) vs. Rays
Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on Jack Faherty and the Detroit Tigers. Flaherty ranks 48th amongst all pitchers in the Majors this season who have pitched at least 12.0 innings in home runs allowed, giving up 1.5 per nine innings.
He has just one home run this season but he's more than due to hit a second. He has a great matchup to do exactly that tonight.
Byron Buxton
Michael Soroka gets the start for the White Sox tonight and he's giving up 2.2 home runs per nine innings so go ahead and pick any member of the Twins to hit a dinger tonight. I'll opt for Byron Buxton, who is due to hit a second home run this season, having hit just one in 26 games so far.
William Contreras
The Tampa Bay Rays are opting for Tyler Alexander tonight, who is allowing 1.8 home runs per nine innings. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to back William Contreras to hit a home run. He's tied for second in home runs on the Brewers with five already this season.
He's in a great spot to hit a sixth tonight.