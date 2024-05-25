Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Christian Yelich to Go Deep)
Let's start off our holiday weekend with one of the most exciting bets to cheer for in Major League Baseball. There's nothing more electric than betting on a player to hit a home run and seeing him hit one deep.
I've narrowed in on three batters I'm betting on to hit a dinger on this Saturday. Let's dive into them.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
MLB Home Run Bets for May 25
- Christian Yelich +500
- Bobby Witt Jr. +430
- Cody Bellinger +450
Christian Yelich Home Run +500
Nick Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox today and while his 3.03 ERA is impressive, he has given up a lot of home runs this season. In fact, he has given up the second-highest home runs rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 25.0 innings this season, giving up 2.4 home runs per nine innings.
That means we should target a member of the Brewers to hit a dinger against him so I'll back Christian Yelich, who has already hit five on the year and is now searching for his sixth.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run +430
The Royals will take on the Rays today, who are starting Aaron Civale on the mound. Civale has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings this season, which ranks 17th amongst all pitchers with 25+ innings pitched this season.
Bobby Witt Jr. hit 30 home runs last season and since he's at eight so far this year he's due to hit a ninth. I'll wager on him doing exactly that today.
Cody Bellinger Home Run +450
Miles Mikolas is another pitcher who has given up his fair share of home runs this season, having given up 1.5 dingers per nine innings. That means we should bet on a member of the Cubs to go deep today.
The batter I'm going to wager on is Cody Bellinger, who will be searching for his eighth home run of the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!