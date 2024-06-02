Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet Paul Goldschmidt to Go Deep)
There's no better way to finish your weekend than by placing a few MLB bets.
One of the most exciting types of bets you can make is for players to hit a home run, so that's exactly what we're going to do. I'm targetting two batters on Sunday's slate to hit a dinger and if either of them go deep, we'll win a nice little profit.
Let's take a look.
MLB Best Home Run Picks Today
- Daulton Varsho Home Run (+550)
- Paul Goldschmidt Home Run (+360)
Daulton Varsho Home Run (+550) vs. Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday and the Pirates are rolling with Quinn Priester as their starter, which gives us an opportunity when it comes to betting on home runs. Amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 25.0 innings this season, Priester has given up the third-highest home run rate, allowing 2.3 per nine innings.
The Blue Jay I'm going to target to hit one off him is Daulton Varsho, who has shown some fantastic power this season, already having hit 10 home runs on the year. If that trend continues, he'll be well poised to hit his 11th today.
Paul Goldschmidt Home Run (+360) vs. Phillies
We have to pick a batter to hit a home run for tonight's Sunday Night Baseball game between the Cardinals and Phillies and luckily for us, Taijuan Walker is getting the start for Philadelphia. Walker has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings this season so we can feel free to pick a member of the Cardinals to go deep.
I'm going to opt for Paul Goldschmidt, who has had a bit of a down year so far in 2024. He's due for some positive regression and he could help himself out by hitting a long ball today against Walker and the Phillies. I love his odds to do exactly that at +360.
