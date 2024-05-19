Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Fernando Tatis Jr. Will Go Deep vs. Braves)
There's no better way to wrap up a weekend then cashing in on a few home run bets. Winning a bet when a player hits a dinger is one of the most electric moments in sports betting.
You've come to the right place if you're looking for a few plays that hold value. I'm targeting three players to hit a Sunday home run.
Let's dive into them.
Home run odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Paul Goldschmidt (+470)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+460)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (+400)
Paul Goldschmidt (+470) vs. Red Sox
Nick Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox today and he enters today's game having given up 2.6 home runs per nine innings. That's the third-highest home run rate amongst all Major League pitchers who have pitched at least 20 innings this season.
That should set up well for at least one member of the Cardinals to hit a home run. I'm going to target Paul Goldschmidt, who is due to hit another home run this season. He has just four in his first 43 games after a season where he racked up 25. I'm willing to bet him to hit his fifth today.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+460) vs. Rays
It's time for the Blue Jays' star players to start heating up, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has just four home runs on the season. Today's a great chance for him to snap his drought as he and the Jays take on Aaron Civale of the Rays, who has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings this season. That's the 16th most among all pitchers.
Fernando Tatis Jr. (+400) vs. Braves
We have to bet on at least one batter to hit a home run in tonight's edition of Sunday Night Baseball and I'm going to opt for Fernando Tatis Jr. He has already hit eight home runs this season and is poised to hit his ninth tonight.
Bryce Elder gets the start for Atlanta and he has given up 1.3 home runs per nine innings this season, the highest rate so far in his three-year career.
Let's hope to cash this bet in tonight's finale.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
