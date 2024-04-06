Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (It's time for Bo Bichette to go deep)
Welcome to the weekend, my friends! It's Saturday, so let's sit back and have some fun betting on Major League Baseball.
There's no bet that's more fun to place than sprinkling a few dollars on some players to hit a home run. If you're looking for a few good bets to do exactly that, You've come to the right place. I'm going to give you my three best bets to hit a dinger.
If you want to join me on these bets, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do, you'll have your first bet covered by Caesars up to $1,000!
MLB Best Home Run Picks Today
- Elly Da La Cruz vs. Mets
- Bo Bichette vs. Yankees
- Brandon Drury vs. Red Sox
Who will hit a home run in Mets vs. Reds?
Elly Da La Cruz and the Reds get to face off against Luis Severino of the Mets today. Severino struggled in giving up home runs in 2023, averaging 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched.
De La Cruz hasn't hit a home run this season, so he's well due to go deep this season. His batting average has already improved from .235 to .250 from last year to this year. I think he hits his first home run of the season today.
Who will hit a home run in Blue Jays vs. Yankees?
Bo Bichette is another player that I think will hit his first home run of the season today. He gets to face Clarke Schmidt of the Yankees, who gave up 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched last season. Bichette also hit one of his 20 home runs in 2023 against Schmidt in September, so he knows how to go deep against this Yankees arm.
Who will hit a home run in Red Sox vs. Angels?
Brandon Drury hit 26 home runs in 125 games last season but he hasn't hit one in 2024 so far. Now, he gets to face Garrett Whitlock who gave up 1.6 home runs per nine innings last season. We're betting on a trio of batters who are due for their first home run of the season and Drury is another name on that list.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.