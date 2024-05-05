Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Jorge Soler Will Go Deep)
Major League Baseball action continues on Sunday and there's no better way to spend your day than to sit back and root for some dingers. So, that's exactly what we're going to do.
I've narrowed in on three batters that I'm betting on to hit a home run today. These bets are fun, but they can be tough to win so bet accordingly.
Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+445)
- Jonathan India Home Run (+580)
- Jorge Soler Home Run (+345)
Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+445)
The Seattle Mariners will get to face the Houston Astros today, who are starting Hunter Brown on the mound. Brown has given up 2.0 home runs per nine innings this season, which is the 13th most amongst all pitchers who have played at least 15.0 innings this season.
Julio Rodriguez has only hit one home run this season after hitting 32 last season, so he's long overdue to hit a second. I'll bet on him to do exactly that today.
Jonathan India Home Run (+580)
Dean Kremer gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles today, and he ranks 12th in all of Major League Baseball in home runs per nine innings allowed at 2.1. That sets us up for a great opportunity to bet on a member of the Reds to go deep.
He's not exactly known for his power, but he has hit one home run this season and is due for another after hitting 17 dingers in 2023. If you want a player with longer odds, India could be your guy for today's action.
Jorge Soler Home Run (+345)
Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies tonight and he struggled in his debut this season, giving up six earned runs, including two home runs, on April 28 against the Padres.
Jorge Soler of the Giants has hit five home runs already this season and after hitting 36 dingers last season, I expect more home runs in his near future. I'll bet on him at almost 4/1 odds to get it done tonight and hit a home run on Sunday Night Baseball.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
