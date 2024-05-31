Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Jose Ramirez Set to Go Deep)
By Reed Wallach
A weekend of baseball begins on Friday, and stars should be coming into focus, including two of the prominent hitters in the American League that are finding their respective power.
Jose Ramirez and Corey Seager are each on a tear and set to keep it going into the weekend with favorable matchups and worthy of a home run prop bet.
Further, J.D. Martinez has come on strong for the Mets and is set to go deep for a second straight game against the Diamondbacks.
Here's how I'm eyeing all three sluggers on Friday:
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for May 31st
- J.D. Martinez (+460)
- Jose Ramirez (+450)
- Corey Seager (+420)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
J.D. Martinez
Martinez is crushing left handed pitching, hitting .346 with a .538 slugging percentage, and draws Jordan Montgomery on Friday night, who has struggled to find movement on his pitches, ranking in the 27th percnetile in whiff percentage.
Martinez, who started the season on the shelf, is starting to round into form and I'll ride the bat to stay on track on Friday.
Jose Ramirez
One of the best hitters in baseball, Ramirez is crushing the ball with 16 home runs and slashes of .271/.326/.557. Ramirez can hit to all parts of the ballpark, but is particularly dangerous against left handed pitching, hitting five home runs in 65 at bats against southpaws while slugging .631.
The Guardians face Patrick Corbin on Friday night, who has an ERA of 6.26 and is allowing more than one home run per nine innings.
After hitting only five home runs through March and April, Ramirez has crushed 11 homers this month, setting up for a big evening at the dish.
Corey Seager
Seager is the hottest hitter in baseball, full stop.
Over the last two weeks, Seager is hitting .361 with eight home runs for the Rangers and draws the struggling Sixto Sanchez on Friday night.
Sanchez has been among one of the worst in baseball this season, posting a 6.25 ERA with an 11% strikeout rate. He has been crushed by hard contact, 14th percentile in hard-hit percentage, and behind him is the worst bullpen in the big leagues in terms of ERA.
Seager should get plenty of opportunities to go deep against a lackluster set of pitchers.
