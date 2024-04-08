Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Lourdes Gurriel Stays Hot in Colorado)
By Reed Wallach
Monday’s a full slate of baseball, so let’s hit some prop bets.
There are plenty of tantalizing matchups on the mound with some vulnerable pitchers facing off against sluggers, which ones are worthy of a bet? I got you covered with the likes of Jake Burger, Spencer Torkelson, and Lourdes Gurriel.
Here’s how I’m betting home run props to start the week in baseball.
Best Home Run Bets Today, April 8th
- Jake Burger (+340)
- Spencer Torkelson (+520)
- Lourdes Gurriel (+480)
Jake Burger (+340)
Burger heads to the Bronx to face Nestor Cortes and the Yankees in a friendly hitting ballpark at Yankee Stadium. A capable slugger just two seasons removed from 34 home runs, Burger appears primed for another big year at the dish, hitting .308 this season and with two home runs.
He’ll face Cortes, who has struggled to find his punch-out pitch this season. He has only pitched five innings in both starts while allowing 13 hits and a home run already. He’ll make his first home start on Tuesday and the advantage for Burger at the dish with his strong metrics make him worth a stab at this price.
Spencer Torkelson (+520)
Mitch Keller has been struggling to date back to the start of Spring Training, and it may not get easier on Monday as the Tigers head to Pittsburgh.
Spencer Torkelson has been humming at the dish to start the season, and results are due to come in soon.
He is hitting only .184 and hasn’t hit a home run yet, and a lot of this is some poor variance as he hasn’t hit a barrel yet on contact after ranking in the 89th percentile last season. I think Monday is the night against Keller, who has allowed a hard-hit rate of 45% through two starts and an ERA of 6.54.
Torkelson, a year removed from 34 dingers, is set to get going Monday.
Lourdes Gurriel (+480)
Gurriel feasts against left-handed pitching, and now gets to face the Rockies at Coors Field, the most favorable park for hitters.
Gurriel has a .292 batting average against lefties, up from .275 against righties, and there’s a ton more pop in his contact, posting a .824 OPS against southpaws and up .782 against righties.
He is also off to a great start to this season, hitting .310 with three home runs through the first handful of games, so we are getting an in-form hitter at nearly 5-1 in the most hitter-friendly park against a pitcher in Kyle Freeland, who has allowed 17 earned runs in two starts this season.
