Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, Connor Joe)
There’s another loaded Major League Baseball slate on the docket for Wednesday. One of the most electric bets to make in baseball is cashing a specific player to go yard.
Here are three home run props to consider for Wednesday’s slate when locking in those long ball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aaron Judge To Hit A Home Run (+160)
Going chalk with the Bronx Bombers Wednesday with Judge, who is fourth in the majors with 13 homers this season, including seven this month. Judge has put up a .859 slugging percentage in May for a Yankees’ offense that has belted a league-high 56 home runs against right-handed pitching.
Seattle starter Bryce Miller has posted a respectable 3.08 ERA in nine starts thus far but has allowed multiple homers in three of those outings. He’s surrendered at least one home run in four of his last six starts and Judge has already taken him deep once with a pair of extra-base hits in three career at-bats.
Connor Joe To Hit A Home Run (+650)
Joe had a home run in three consecutive days earlier this month and he can rediscover that power surge in Wednesday’s tilt against the visiting San Francisco Giants. Joe has hit half of his home runs this season against left-handed pitching and has a .517 slugging percentage against southpaws (.433 against righties) heading into a matchup with San Francisco’s Blake Snell.
Snell, in his first start of the injured list, has been knocked around in his first season with the Giants, going 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA with a pair of homers allowed. Snell has allowed 11 earned runs and two homers in just 11 ⅔ innings in three career outings at PNC Park.
Gary Sanchez To Hit A Home Run (+360)
Going back to the well with Sanchez, who has gone deep three times this month. The Brewers lead the National League in home run rate against left-handed pitchers (21.86 at-bats per homer) and will face another southpaw Wednesday in Miami Marlins’ starter Jesus Lazardo.
Lazardo has turned in quality starts in two of his last three outings but did give up five homers over his first four outings. Sanchez is 1-f0r-4 lifetime against Luzardo with a solo shot and is worth a look Wednesday to take him deep for the second time in his career.
